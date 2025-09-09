Who is Alina Thyregod? All on Bears QB Caleb Williams' rumored ex-girlfriend

The Chicago Bears opened the 2025 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. After a 5-12 rookie season, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams starts his second year with a stronger offensive line and new head coach Ben Johnson. Caleb Williams enters his second Bears season with big changes on the field, while his past relationship with Alina Thyregod shows signs of ending.(@alinathyregod/ Instagram)

Williams also appears to be single as the season begins. When the Bears drafted him No. 1 overall in 2024, he was in a relationship with model Alina Thyregod, according to Sports Illustrated.

Who is Alina Thyregod?

Thyregod works as a production designer. She met Williams while attending Gonzaga College High School. They marked their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024.

The couple kept their relationship private, but Williams posted a photo of Thyregod on Instagram Stories for the anniversary, writing, “Been a good year with this one.” She shared a picture of them in Bears shirts on her page, where she has 12,800 followers, with two heart emojis as the caption.

Although they still follow each other on Instagram, they have not been seen together recently.

About the split

Fueling breakup talk, Williams was spotted dancing with actress Madelyn Cline at the Summer Smash music festival in June. While Williams was with the Bears for training camp, Thyregod spent her summer in Europe, traveling through Copenhagen, Florence, and Montenegro.

It now seems unlikely that Thyregod, who once wore custom Williams gear on the sidelines, will be at Soldier Field on September 8. Just days before the Bears-Vikings game, she posted travel highlights with the caption, “10/10 sommer 🩵.” Williams did not appear in any of the photos.