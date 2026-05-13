Who is Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott? What Fever star has said about relationship

Aliyah Boston has remained in the headlines as one of the biggest names in women’s basketball following her rise with the Indiana Fever and her record-breaking WNBA contract extension. The star was retained by the Indiana Fever for a four-year $6.3 million remuneration. Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston recently sparked relationship speculation after replying for a comment in social media (Getty Images via AFP)

But, along with her success on the court, fans are curious about her personal life, especially about her relationship status.

Who is Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend According to reports, Boston has been linked with basketball player Tre-Vaughn Minott, with the pair reportedly dating since 2020, during their time together at the University of South Carolina.

Minott played for South Carolina’s men’s basketball team before joining Portland State, where he continued his college basketball career as a center for the Vikings. Reports about the relationship gained wider attention after the two frequently appeared together on social media and in college basketball circles.

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Back in 2022, Minott publicly spoke about Boston while discussing their relationship during their South Carolina days. “I love that girl,” Minott said while speaking about the star.

Minott is not just a basketball player; he is also a music enthusiast and used to create music when he is not playing the game. "I was more interested in music than I was with basketball," Minott said, “and I would skip practice just to go be with my band.”