Who is Brittney Griner's wife? A look at couple's net worth as WNBA star files for divorce from Cherelle

Brittney Griner and her spouse Cherelle Watson have decided to end their marriage.

Brittney Griner files for divorce from Cherelle, stating their relationship is irretrievably broken. (Instagram)

On Friday, July 31, the New York Post disclosed that the 35-year-old center for the Connecticut Sun has initiated divorce proceedings against the 34-year-old attorney after seven years of matrimony.

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Brittney submitted the legal documents in Fulton County, Atlanta, indicating that the reason for their separation is "irretrievably broken," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The WNBA athlete noted July 24 as the date they separated.

Brittney and Cherelle's relationship timeline

Brittney and Cherelle initially met over ten years ago while they were both students at Baylor University from 2009 to 2013, However, their romantic relationship did not begin until several years later. They tied the knot in June 2019, almost a year after Brittney made the proposal.

Cherelle actively campaigned for Brittney's release after she was detained by Russian authorities in 2022 for possessing a vape pen with hash oil.

The couple has a two-year-old son named Bash.

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{{^usCountry}} Brittney was formerly wed to Glory Johnson, a former star of the WNBA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brittney was formerly wed to Glory Johnson, a former star of the WNBA. {{/usCountry}}

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Brittney Griner's net worth

Brittney Griner has a net worth estimated at $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She is recognized as one of the most formidable players in the history of women's basketball. Standing at 6'9", this center has transformed the sport with her unique blend of size, skill, and athletic prowess. Following an outstanding tenure at Baylor University, which featured an NCAA championship and three All-American honors, Griner was chosen first overall by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2013 WNBA Draft.

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Her professional achievements encompass numerous WNBA All-Star selections, Olympic gold medals, a WNBA championship in 2014, and acclaim as one of the league's top defenders, particularly noted for her shot-blocking skills. In terms of earnings, although her WNBA salaries were relatively modest (reaching a peak of approximately $228,000), Griner enhanced her financial standing through lucrative contracts overseas, earning up to $1 million per season in Russia, as per the report.

In 2022, Brittney garnered significant media attention when she was arrested in Russia on drug-related charges, leading to her spending nearly 10 months in prison before a high-profile prisoner swap facilitated her release.

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Who is Cerelle Watson? A look at her net worth

Cherelle Watson, a lawyer, actively supported her spouse following her arrest and incarceration in Russia in February 2022, when vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage.

Her net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million, which includes her marriage to Brittney Griner, as per Marca.

Cherelle works as a professional math teacher, earning approximately $63,000 annually.

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