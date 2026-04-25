Who is Colton Hood? 5 things to know about New York Giants CB drafted out from Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood was among the defensive prospects who were not selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. However, on Day 2, the cornerback was picked by the New York Giants with the No. 34 pick overall.

Colton Hood remains in focus after Day 1 of the NFL Draft following a productive college season.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, in an interview with the Sports Illustrated: "I think I'm the best cornerback in this class. My competitiveness is second to none. It's that simple." Earlier, in an interview with USA Today, he said: "I'm a complete corner."

1. Early life and education

Colton Hood was born on February 23, 2005, in McDonough, Georgia. He attended Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, where he started as a multi-position athlete before transitioning into a defensive back role.

Hood began his college career at Auburn before joining the Tennessee Volunteers, where he continued his development as a cornerback.

Family background

Hood comes from a football-oriented family. His father, Bengie Hood, played as a wide receiver at Auburn and played a role in shaping his early football career. His mother, Crystal Hood, has also been a strong support system throughout his journey. There is no public information about his relationship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Colton has revealed that her mother's birthday is on the day of the draft, which makes the event extra special for him. “The draft is on her birthday,” Colton told USA TODAY. “I think that would be like a really good birthday present for her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colton has revealed that her mother's birthday is on the day of the draft, which makes the event extra special for him. “The draft is on her birthday,” Colton told USA TODAY. “I think that would be like a really good birthday present for her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} College career and stats {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} College career and stats {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the college level, Hood has built his profile as a reliable defensive back. According to ESPN, he recorded 20 solo tackles, along with two interceptions and 13 pass breakups in the 2024 season.

These numbers highlight his ability to contribute to coverage as well as to create expected results in essential situations. Throughout the years, he recorded 77 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Also read: NFL Draft: Mike Vrabel unlikely to resign amid Dianna Russini saga; Patriots share big update

First Day Draft Snub

Despite the impact and performance, Hood was not selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft and was available heading into Day 2.

Role in New York Giants Roster

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Colton Hood will be behind starter Deonte Banks, newly signed Paulson Adebo (CB1), veteran Greg Newsome II, and Dru Phillips. However, with this elite production with Tennessee, fans will expect him to give the CBs already on the roster a tough competition.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON