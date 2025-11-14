Who is Drew Brees? Mark Sanchez’s replacement for this weekend’s FOX NFL Sunday revealed

FOX NFL Sunday is set for a shake-up this weekend as the show welcomes a new analyst to replace Mark Sanchez. The former New York Jets quarterback, who had been part of the broadcast team, was officially let go last week following a violent incident in Indianapolis, where he was stabbed during an altercation. Drew Brees, a former NFL star, will debut as an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday after Mark Sanchez's exit. (Alison Yin/AP Content Services for Verizon Business)(AP)

The broadcast network stated, “We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time,” in a statement, as reported by The US Sun.

About Drew Brees

Drew Brees has been named as Sanchez's replacement for this weekend's FOX NFL Sunday broadcast, as reported by The US Sun. He will make his debut during this weekend's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants. He will be joined by play-by-play announcer Adam Amin as they call the action together.

The 13-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer spent 14 years with the New Orleans Saints, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 2010. While Brees, 46, will be making his debut with FOX, he is not new to broadcasting.

Following his 2021 retirement, he contributed to NBC's coverage for a year and has also appeared as a weekly contributor on ESPN's First Take. At Fox, he will join a roster that already features former NFL stars Tom Brady and Greg Olsen.

Sanchez pleads not guilty

Sanchez is facing four charges stemming from the October incident, including a count of felony battery. If convicted, he could be looking at several years behind bars. The 39-year-old has entered a plea of not guilty, with his trial scheduled to start on December 11.