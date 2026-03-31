Who is Jaden Ivey's wife Caitlyn Newton? All about their family and children

Jaden Ivey is in the spotlight after he made a string of anti-LGBTQ+ comments in a string of religious rants on Instagram. Post the comments, where he also criticized NBA for holding Pride events, the Chicago Bulls waived him from the contract in its final days.

The recent controversy has sparked interest in his family, children and relationship with his wife, Caitlyn Newton.

Ivey shares a long-term relationship with Newton, whom he met during their college days at Purdue University.

Read more: What did Jaden Ivey say? ‘Anti-LGBTQ’ comments explained as row sparks Chicago Bulls exit

Who is Jaden Ivey's wife, Caitlyn Newton? Caitlyn Newton is a former collegiate volleyball player who played as an outside hitter for the Purdue Boilermakers. She was also a standout athlete during her college years, mirroring Ivey’s sporting background.

She played volleyball for the Purdue Boilermakers. She had a big influence on the court as an outside hitter and helped Purdue compete at a high level in the NCAA.

Newton and Ivey met while studying at Purdue, where their relationship began and gradually evolved into a long-term relationship. The Chicago Tribune reported that Caitlyn and Ivey were baptized in their backyard pool in June 2024.

Though Caitlyn has referred to herself as a wife in her Instagram bio, it is unknown when the two got married.

Ivey and Caitlyn are parents to three children. On February 27, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Noah James Ivey. A year after their first child was born, Ivey and Caitlyn welcomed their second child, a daughter named Shiloh Elizabeth.

Caitlyn shared on Instagram that last year, another boy graced the family as the duo welcomed Isaiah Edward Ivey on March 30, 2025

Read more: Who are Jaden Ivey’s parents? Meet mom Niele Ivey and dad Javin Hunter

Ivey's exit from the Chicago Tribune During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Ivey criticized the NBA for organizing Pride events to honor the LGBT community. He said, “They say come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness.”

The guard, who was nearing the end of his contract, was waived by the Bulls a few hours later. The organization made reference to "conduct detrimental to the team" in a statement.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Bulls Coach Billy Donovan said, “The first thing is, everybody comes with their own personal experiences, but we’ve all got to be professional."

He further added emphasizing on the standards of respect one should maintain, "There’s got to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and be accountable to those standards.”