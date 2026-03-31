Who are Jaden Ivey’s parents? Meet mom Niele Ivey and dad Javin Hunter

Jaden Ivey continues to make headlines for his anti-LGBTQ statements in a string of long religious rant posts on Instagram Live. As a result of his comments, he has been waived by the Chicago Bulls, having earlier being sidelined over knee pain.

Jaden Ivey chastised the NBA for holding Pride evenings to honor the LGBT population during his most recent session on Monday afternoon. He said, “They say come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness.”

Following his comments, the Chicago Bulls decided to waive the guard's contract, which was already coming to an end. Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said, “We have people from all different walks of life working in the building…There’s got to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and be accountable to those standards.”

Jaden Ivey is a standout performer for the Pistons and comes from a strong sporting lineage that has played a key role in shaping his professional journey. Amid the turmoil, fans are curious about Ivey's childhood and parents.

Read more: What did Jaden Ivey say? ‘Anti-LGBTQ’ comments explained as row sparks Chicago Bulls exit

Who is Jaden Ivey's mother Niele Ivey? Niele Ivey is one of the most respected figures in women’s college basketball. She currently serves as the head coach of the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

In one of his outbursts on Instagram, Jaden attacked Catholicism despite having a mother who works at Notre Dame, one of the top Catholic universities in the nation.

He wrote, “Catholicism is a false religion. And is not the true Doctrine of Christ. It does not lead to salvation in Jesus Christ.”

Eighty per cent of students at Notre Dame, which was founded in 1842 by the Congregation of Holy Cross, identify as Catholic, according to the NCAA program.

Jaden's mother, Niele, has been connected to Notre Dame longer than her coaching years. Before transitioning into coaching, she had a successful playing career at Notre Dame, where she led the team to a national championship in 2001.

She later played in the WNBA and went on to become an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies, making history as one of the few women in an NBA coaching role.

Her influence on her son’s game has been widely acknowledged, with Ivey often crediting her discipline, basketball IQ and mentorship for his development.

Niele raised Jaden as a single mother.

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Who is Jaden Ivey's father Javin Hunter? Javin Hunter, Ivey’s father, is a former professional football player who played as a defensive back in the NFL, including stints with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Hunter was also part of the Notre Dame football team as their wide receiver. Hunter also attended Detroit Country Day High School to play football and basketball.

However, Hunter's role in shaping his son’s athletic foundation remains less publicly visible than the influence of Niele Ivey.