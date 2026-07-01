Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic? Everything you need to know

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend is a 25-year-old Danish model and digital content creator has recently come under the spotlight since Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon 2025. The Danish model has over 350,000 Instagram followers, and has worked with Prada Beauty and Armani Beauty. Sinner put an end to all talk about his love life, when he made a public statement about his girlfriend, thanking her. With Jannik being the talk of the town right now, fans have grown interested in his personal life.

Danish model Laila Hasanovic pictured. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is currently the most watched name in tennis as the No 1 men’s player in the world with multiple grand slam titles to his name. The 23-year-old claimed his first Wimbledon title on July 13, 2025, defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The athlete acknowledged his relationship at a press conference when he said, “Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the Even understanding me can be challenging at times, but thank you for your commitment. My family, my girlfriend, my friend and even those watching at home. Thank you all so much for the support.”

With Sinner now entering Wimbledon 2026 as the defending champion and the dominant figure in men’s tennis, fans have shown growing interest in the woman by his side.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Sinner, Djokovic chase a Wimbledon high Who is Laila Hasanovic? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Sinner, Djokovic chase a Wimbledon high Who is Laila Hasanovic? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hasanovic, born in Coppenhangen, Denmark has always been a public figure. She has a wide appearance on social media, She has more than 522,000 followers on Instagram and close to 50000 on Youtube. Majotrity of her content is beauty, lifestyle and fashion. She was also a finalist in Miss World Denmark which brought her a lot of attention. Hasanovic is well-known in the international sports and celebrity circles for her high-profile relationships. She also previously dated racing driver Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher. The two went public with their relationship in August 2023, but went on to silently move on after the breakup.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By Harini Oviya