Sinner, Djokovic chase a Wimbledon high

Mumbai: Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner walked out on Wimbledon’s Court 1 to practice together a couple of days ago, and warmed up with a few chuckles while having a hit. Laura Robson, the former British player turned presenter, asked Djokovic if he wished to share any tips with Sinner on walking down the clubhouse and on to Centre Court on Monday as the defending champion. Novak Djokovic practices one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

“Tell me, Novak,” Sinner laughed.

“I don’t think he needs my tips, to be honest. He’s doing quite well,” said Djokovic, joking about trying to just be a good sparring partner for the day. “...But I do want to tell him that he should enjoy the moment.”

Safe to assume both Sinner and Djokovic will enjoy the grass-court Grand Slam a lot more than they did on clay a few weeks ago.

One is the defending champion and a world No.1 still searching for his first major of the season. The other is the seven-time Wimbledon winner and a 39-year-old still fighting out there for a 25th Slam crown. Both are coming into London with unpleasant memories and unusual first-week exits in Paris. Both sense that this is their moment to bounce back and pounce, especially with their mutual rival Carlos Alcaraz not yet ready to return from injury.

While Alcaraz was still away for the year’s second major, talk swirled around Djokovic having no better chance for his long sought-after quest for Slam No.25. While Roland Garros was always going to be a bit of a bonus in that narrative (the Serb last won there in 2023), the All England Club will be serious business.

And Djokovic knows it. With shoulder issues restricting him to just three tournaments after his run to the Australian Open final, his focus shifted to arriving in his best shape at Wimbledon, where he played four straight finals from 2021 to 2024 – winning twice – until Sinner halted his streak in last year’s semi-final.

“I was planning to peak at Wimbledon,” Djokovic said in London.

Although disappointing, the French Open third-round exit, from two sets to love up against Joao Fonseca, wouldn’t have been all that dampening for the Serb. The days of grinding out rallies and victories on clay might be behind him. What’s in front of him is far more appealing – shorter, quicker and physically less demanding play on grass.

“It is different in terms of just the overall physical state. I think I’m better prepared here than I was for Roland Garros,” said Djokovic. “Obviously, playing on grass, compared to clay, you don’t need to exert as much physically. So that’s better for me.

“I always loved playing on grass. I have a very good score here, history, in Wimbledon. That gives me a higher dose of confidence coming into the tournament.”

Sinner could also do with a dose of that. A 24-year-old world No.1 hitting a wall with cramp in the second round of a Slam and collapsing completely in the contest wasn’t a pretty sight.

That five-set defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo compelled him to run a few physical tests which, he said in London, were all good. Unlike last season, the Italian stayed away from playing any tune-up event on grass. Instead, he chose to arrive early at Wimbledon and hit the practice courts in the middle of the day in the midst of a heatwave in London.

The weather may relent as action gets underway, but Sinner hopes those hours of sweat in training – although they cannot fully replicate the conditions and feel of a match – will help him navigate a somewhat worrying pattern.

“We did some changes,” Sinner said, of tweaks to his fitness routine and preparation. “I don’t say big, big changes. But I always believe in small details and small changes. We are happy at the moment with what we are doing. We’re not going to see the result here. It’s a long process.”

For now, Sinner will hope his body doesn’t come in the way of a Slam chase. Pretty much the case even for a 39-year-old Djokovic. Both are in the same half of the draw. Both have stunning French Open exits to shrug off. Both are out to rebound with a Wimbledon high.