Who is Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez? Twice-deported man arrested for allegedly flying drone near FIFA event

A Mexican national who authorities say was previously deported from the United States twice has been arrested after allegedly operating a drone in restricted airspace during a FIFA World Cup event in Atlanta. FIFA has designated airspace around official World Cup matches and fan festivals as a "No Drone Zone." (REUTERS)

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez was taken into custody after he was found flying an unmanned aircraft near Centennial Olympic Park on June 12, when the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival was underway.

Federal prosecutors said he was charged on June 15 with operating a drone in a temporary flight-restricted zone and illegal re-entry into the United States.

Authorities said FBI agents approached Rojas-Martinez near the fan festival and requested identification. After determining that he was allegedly in the country unlawfully, agents took him into custody before transferring him to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the following day.

Commenting on the case, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, "This criminal illegal alien dangerously flew a drone in restricted airspace near a FIFA event in Atlanta, Georgia." She added, “The Trump Administration will not allow illegal aliens to threaten the safety and security of the American people.”

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Who is Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez? According to the US Attorney's Office, Rojas-Martinez is a Mexican national who allegedly first entered the United States illegally in 1999 before being deported in 2013.

Federal prosecutors allege that he unlawfully re-entered the country after that deportation and was removed again in 2019.

Authorities further claim he entered the United States for a third time at an unknown date and location, leading to the illegal re-entry charge announced this week.

Prosecutors also said Rojas-Martinez has prior convictions for drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of fraud. Authorities added that he had previously been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

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The latest charges stem from the alleged drone flight near the FIFA Fan Festival. FIFA has designated airspace around official World Cup matches and fan festivals as a "No Drone Zone." According to FIFA, unauthorized drone operations in restricted areas can result in civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation, criminal fines of up to $100,000 and possible federal criminal charges.