Why are footballers wearing pink boots at FIFA World Cup 2026?
Bright shades like pink pop perfectly against the green grass of the pitch, making the players stand out to fans in the stadium
If you’ve been watching the FIFA World Cup, you might have noticed footballers like Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and others wearing pink boots, (also referred to as cleats or soccer shoes). Wondering why?
The brand coordinated 'pink storm'
The sudden wave of pink is the result of new collections launched by brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Skechers, who did not shy away this season from introducing such colours.
As per the reports, the choice of pink wasn’t random fashion. It is rooted in high-tech visibility design.
Speaking to The Athletic, Odinga Nimako, a senior executive with Nike’s global football footwear team, explained that pink was strategically tested and chosen for maximum visual impact. The bright shade pops perfectly against the green grass of the pitch, making the players immediately stand out to fans in the stadium.
These new collections also appear to echo a prediction by trend forecaster WGSN, which in 2024 named ‘Electric Fuchsia’ as a key colour for summer 2026.
Highlighting the trend on Instagram, WGSN wrote: “Today, we’re seeing that forecast play out on one of the world’s biggest stages.”
The contrast strategy
Another tactical reason for the colour choice is that none of the 48 competing nations at the 2026 World Cup are wearing a primarily pink kit.
By choosing a colour that completely clashes with the team jerseys and socks, the boots are guaranteed to stand out rather than blend in. (Only Belgium features a minor dash of pink on their away kit design).
The exceptions to the rule
While a majority of players have embraced the pink, a couple of footballers have opted out for custom legacy looks. For instance, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is sticking to wearing custom white and blue to match Argentina's colours.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.