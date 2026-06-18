Why are footballers wearing pink boots at FIFA World Cup 2026?

If you’ve been watching the FIFA World Cup, you might have noticed footballers like Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and others wearing pink boots, (also referred to as cleats or soccer shoes). Wondering why?

As per the reports, the choice of pink wasn’t random fashion. It is rooted in high-tech visibility design.

The sudden wave of pink is the result of new collections launched by brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Skechers, who did not shy away this season from introducing such colours.

Speaking to The Athletic, Odinga Nimako, a senior executive with Nike’s global football footwear team, explained that pink was strategically tested and chosen for maximum visual impact. The bright shade pops perfectly against the green grass of the pitch, making the players immediately stand out to fans in the stadium.

These new collections also appear to echo a prediction by trend forecaster WGSN, which in 2024 named ‘Electric Fuchsia’ as a key colour for summer 2026.

Highlighting the trend on Instagram, WGSN wrote: “Today, we’re seeing that forecast play out on one of the world’s biggest stages.”