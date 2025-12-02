Who is Nau’jour Grainger, aka rapper Toosii? 5 facts on the new Syracuse Orange recruit

Rapper Toosii, whose real name is Nau’jour Grainger, has committed to play football for Syracuse Orange.(@toosii2x on X) Rapper Toosii, 25, paused his multi-platinum rap career to join the Syracuse Orange football team, announcing his commitment and "return home" on social media. 25-year-old rapper Toosii, whose real name is Nau’jour Grainger, has taken a pause from his music career to join the Syracuse Orange college football team, he announced on social media on Monday.

Toosii's music career is as stellar as it can perhaps get for a 25-year-old rapper who dropped his first single on SoundCloud in 2017. But, little did his fans expect that his career would take a turn from music to sports, temporarily pausing a highly successful, multi-platinum music career that saw him touch several Billboard records.

"COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil," he announced to his 1.4 million followers on X on Monday. “When Coach Fran (Brown) called, I knew it was a sign from God. So, with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

Here Are 5 Facts On The Latest Syracuse Recruit

1. Toosii Is A Millionaire

The sprawling music career as a rapper for Toosii has meant that he has made a significant amount of money from royalties, performances and sponsorship deals. Currently signed with Capitol Records, Toosii's net worth is estimated between $2 million $3 million- making him the richest member of the Syracuse Orange squad.

2. Toosii Is Originally From Syracuse

Although Toosii grew up in North Carolina, he was born and spent a significant amount of his childhood in Syracuse, New York, watching the Syracuse Orange. He and his parents moved to North Carolina from Syracuse when he was 13 years old. He remembered his connection with the city as he announced his commitment.

"To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since," he wrote. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home."

3. He Played Wide Receiver At Rolesville High School

Before he seriously started pursuing a career in music at the age of 16, Toosii regularly played football in high school. Records show that he played wide receiver at Rolesville High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sometimes, he also doubled up as a kick returner or punt returner.

4. He Prepared Exclusively For College Football

Back in August, Toosii was fully committed to pursue a football career, pausing the music side of things in his life. The 25-year-old announced on social media that he will be pursuing football full-time and will look to play college football in the upcoming season.

5. Toosii's Music Has Hit Multiple Billboard Records

Toosii's first studio album, Poetic Pain, reached number 17 on the Billboard 200 chart following its 2020 release. His 2023 single 'Favorite Song' made it to number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a double platinum certification. His second studio album, Naujour, released in 2023, peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200.