Who is paying for the UFC 250 White House event and how much does it cost?

The UFC’s planned fight card on the White House South Lawn is making history, but do you know how much it all cost? As details about UFC Freedom 250 continue to emerge, many people want to know who is paying for such a large event and whether taxpayer money is involved.

The Claw and stadium seating risers for the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

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UFC CEO Dana White says the promotion is covering the bill itself. Reports show the event’s production cost has already passed $60 million, making it the most expensive show in UFC history. The company plans to recover some of that money through sponsors, partnerships and media deals rather than public funding.

Dana White confirms UFC is paying for White House event

Since the event was announced, many Americans have wondered whether government funds would be used to host a professional MMA card at the White House. Dana White told Sports Business Journal that the UFC is paying for the entire production. He said taxpayer money is not being used for the event. A White House official also told TIME that the UFC is funding the project.

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{{^usCountry}} The promotion views the card as part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations and a chance to stage one of the biggest events in company history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The promotion views the card as part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations and a chance to stage one of the biggest events in company history. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live UFC Freedom 250 cost tops $60 million {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live UFC Freedom 250 cost tops $60 million {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The White House card has become the most expensive event the UFC has ever produced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House card has become the most expensive event the UFC has ever produced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a National Park Service court filing reported by the Associated Press, production costs have already gone beyond $60 million. UFC Event Production Cost UFC 306 at Las Vegas Sphere $20 million+ UFC Freedom 250 at White House $60 million+ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a National Park Service court filing reported by the Associated Press, production costs have already gone beyond $60 million. UFC Event Production Cost UFC 306 at Las Vegas Sphere $20 million+ UFC Freedom 250 at White House $60 million+ {{/usCountry}}

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The large budget covers:

Temporary arena setup

Broadcast production equipment

Security operations

Event staffing

Seating and hospitality areas

Site preparation and cleanup

Dana White also revealed that the UFC will spend about $700,000 to replace and restore the South Lawn grass after the event.

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Sponsors and partnerships help cover expenses

Instead of relying mainly on ticket revenue, the UFC is using private business deals to offset costs. According to The Washington Post, the company is bringing in money through:

Sponsorship packages worth up to $1.5 million

VIP hospitality packages

Corporate partnerships

Media and streaming agreements

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World Liberty Financial has also joined as an official partner and is funding a $250,000 fighter bonus pool. In addition, the event will be streamed through Paramount+ under UFC’s media rights agreement.

The record-breaking event comes with a huge price tag, but UFC officials have repeatedly said the company, not taxpayers, is paying for the historic White House fight card.

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