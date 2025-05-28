Who was Demaryius Thomas, the late WR being inducted into the Denver Broncos’ Ring of Fame?

Demaryius Thomas will be inducted into the Denver Broncos’ Ring of Fame during the 2025 season, the NFL outfit announced on Tuesday. Demaryius Thomas was known for his signature smile, which is considered a big part of his legacy with the Broncos, along with his long list of big plays for the team.(X/ Myles Garrett)

Thomas was known for his signature smile, which is considered a big part of his legacy with the Broncos, along with his long list of big plays for the team.

Demaryius Thomas was the only former player or coach selected for the Ring of Fame induction on Tuesday. The team's Ring of Fame committee, headed by owners Rob Walton and Greg and Carrie Penner, made the decision.

The late wide receiver will be formally inducted during the team's alumni weekend in October. A ceremony will be held at halftime of the October 19 game against the New York Giants.

Who was Demaryius Thomas?

Considered one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL, Demaryius Thomas was born in Georgia’s Montrose on December 25, 1987. His mother and grandmother were arrested during a raid at their house when he was a child. Both were later given jail sentences of 20 years and life, respectively, for crack cocaine distribution.

Demaryius Thomas grew up a shy and introverted kid with his aunt and uncle after his mother was sent to prison. He attended West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia, where he was a three-sport star in basketball, football, and track. Later, Thomas joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as a wide receiver and played out a stellar collegiate career. While football was his focus in college, Thomas got a degree in management.

The Broncos selected Thomas as the first of two first-round picks in the 2010 NFL draft. The other pick was used for quarterback Tim Tebow. Thomas spent nine seasons with the Broncos and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Demaryius Thomas finished his career as the team's second-leading receiver (9,055 yards), behind only Rod Smith. He is third in franchise history in catches (655) behind Smith and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. He played in 10 seasons overall in his NFL career, with his final season being in 2019 with the New York Jets.

Demaryius Thomas finished his career in the NFL with 724 catches for 9,763 yards to go with 63 touchdowns.

President Barack Obama commuted his mother's prison sentence on July 13, 2015, and she was released at midnight on November 11, 2015. She saw her son play football for the first time on January 17, 2016. President Obama also commuted the sentence of Thomas' grandmother on August 2, 2016.

Thomas died on December 9, 2021, just days before his 34th birthday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia ruled the death as "complications of a seizure disorder.”