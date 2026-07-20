Spain have made four notable changes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina at MetLife Stadium. Álvaro Morata, Fermín López, Martín Zubimendi and Alejandro Grimaldo have all been named on the bench despite being regular contributors during the tournament.

Why are Álvaro Morata, Fermín López, Martín Zubimendi and Alejandro Grimaldo not starting today vs Argentina? REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez (REUTERS)

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The decision is not linked to any fresh injury concerns. Instead, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has changed his starting XI for tactical reasons as his side prepares to face Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina.

According to RotoWire, the Spanish coach has picked a different setup that he believes gives his team the best chance of dealing with Argentina’s style of play on football’s biggest stage.

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Álvaro Morata and Fermín López are on Spain’s bench vs Argentina

Luis de la Fuente has decided to start Mikel Oyarzabal as Spain’s central forward instead of Álvaro Morata. The move is aimed at giving Spain more movement in attack as they try to find spaces against Argentina’s organised defence.

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{{^usCountry}} On the wings, Álex Baena gets the nod alongside Lamine Yamal, leaving Fermín López among the substitutes. Spain are expected to keep more control of possession in the final third, and the coaching staff believe this combination is better suited to that approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the wings, Álex Baena gets the nod alongside Lamine Yamal, leaving Fermín López among the substitutes. Spain are expected to keep more control of possession in the final third, and the coaching staff believe this combination is better suited to that approach. {{/usCountry}}

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The key Spain players starting on the bench are:

Álvaro Morata

Fermín López

Martín Zubimendi

Alejandro Grimaldo

While they are not in the starting XI, all four remain important options and could play a major role later in the match if Spain need to change the game.

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Martín Zubimendi and Alejandro Grimaldo are not in the starting XI

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Spain have also made changes in midfield and defence. Rodri, Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo have been chosen to start in midfield, meaning Martín Zubimendi begins the final on the bench. His ability to protect the defence and control possession could still make him an important option during the later stages of the match.

At left-back, Marc Cucurella has been preferred over Alejandro Grimaldo. The selection gives Spain a slightly more cautious defensive shape as they prepare to deal with the attacking threat of Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez.

These selections are tactical decisions rather than injury-related changes. De la Fuente has adjusted his lineup based on the challenge Argentina present, while keeping experienced players ready to come on if the match demands a different approach.