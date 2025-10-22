Search
Wed, Oct 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why are Michael Jordan's eyes red? Fans ask as NBA legend returns behind booth on NBC

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 07:39 am IST

Michael Jordan returned to call the NBA 2025-26 opener, sparking fan chatter about his yellow-red eyes, a tint linked to an unconfirmed condition.

NBA legend Michael Jordan returned behind the booth to call the OKC Thunder vs the Houston Rockets NBA Season 2025-26 opener on Tuesday. Fans, inevitably, took notice of his eyes, which have a yellow/ red tint owing to a natural condition.

Michael Jordan walks the course during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course.(Getty Images via AFP)
Michael Jordan walks the course during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course.(Getty Images via AFP)

As the 62-year-old returned to the fold of the NBA on tip-off night on NBC, fans again took notice of the color of his eyes. So, why do they appear red or yellow? Jordan has never given a conclusive answer to why his eyes are red or yellow.

Some rumors suggest that it could be because of a condition, such as Complexion-Associated Melanosis. But it's not confirmed. What is known is that his condition is natural, with no disease or illness involved; he has always had bloodshot eyes.

Similar concerns were sparked when Michael Jordan made an appearance at a Champions League game in September 2024 without his usual sunglasses on. At that time, SportsBible reported citing a supposed doctor's post on Reddit that Jordan's eyes are "anicteric"- or they do not have jaundice.

Even as he called the OKC Thunder vs the Houston Rockets game on Tuesday night, similar concerns of whether he has jaundice or alcohol-induced jaundice resurfaced.

“I can see the alcoholism all in Michael Jordan’s eyes gah damn,” wrote one user.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Why are Michael Jordan's eyes red? Fans ask as NBA legend returns behind booth on NBC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On