Why Brittany Mahomes just entered University of Texas Hall of Fame

Brittany Mahomes was inducted into the Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame at the University of Texas. The honor had been bestowed upon her for her outstanding college career years ago. Today, Brittany is recognized largely because she is the wife of Patrick Mahomes and a public figure of her own.

Brittany Mahomes' college career

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pictured.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

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During her college career, Mahomes scored 31 goals in 70 games and her senior season is still the one to be remembered. She found the net 18 times in a total of 18 matches, and measured four hat tricks. This indicates a level of consistency that only a few players reach. The moment was a full circle for the work that she put in her game before the cameras started following her everywhere.

A moment like this is simply not about the stats and records but felt personal for her. “Truly honored to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame!” Brittany posted online about how much the event meant for her.

“This City and this school is a huge part of who I am today, I will forever cherish this honor and am forever grateful for what this program did for me as an athlete and as a person! Coach Webb, you brought out the best in me, this doesn’t happen without you!” added Brittany thanking her school, program and coach for the success she has seen because of them.

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{{^usCountry}} After that, a wave of heartfelt reactions followed. Husband Patrick Mahomes commented "Congrats!!!! Love you!". Travis Kelce joined in as well in appreciation of Mahomes, ’’HOF BRITT!!! LFG!’’ he replied with. Soon, the moment spread across the social media and people congratulated her warmly for her achievement. Career after college {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After that, a wave of heartfelt reactions followed. Husband Patrick Mahomes commented "Congrats!!!! Love you!". Travis Kelce joined in as well in appreciation of Mahomes, ’’HOF BRITT!!! LFG!’’ he replied with. Soon, the moment spread across the social media and people congratulated her warmly for her achievement. Career after college {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brittany’s college career was a stepping stone in her career in soccer. After that, she went on to play professionally in Ireland. Later, she also came up as a founding co-owner of Kansas city current which helps in growing women’s game in the United states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brittany’s college career was a stepping stone in her career in soccer. After that, she went on to play professionally in Ireland. Later, she also came up as a founding co-owner of Kansas city current which helps in growing women’s game in the United states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The recognition was for what she built before she was under spotlight, about an athlete who built herself, brick by brick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recognition was for what she built before she was under spotlight, about an athlete who built herself, brick by brick. {{/usCountry}}

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