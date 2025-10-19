Why is Deebo Samuel not playing today vs Dalls Cowboys and when will he return? Injury update

The Washington Commanders will be without veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against the Dallas Cowboys. Samuel has been dealing with a lingering heel injury that has limited his ability to practice and play in recent weeks, as per the New York Times. Deebo Samuel is sidelined for the Commanders' game against the Cowboys due to a heel injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

Samuel tried to play through the injury in the last two games, but it became clear during Washington’s Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears that the injury was affecting his performance. The team had initially listed him as questionable after Friday's practice, where he took some limited reps. When asked if he would play, Samuel said, “We’ll just have to see,” adding the injury had been “aggravating.” The Commanders later listed him as out for the Cowboys match.

Washington Commanders injury list

Samuel's absence is significant since he is one of the team’s top three receivers. The Commanders are also missing Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. McLaurin has been out for the last three matches with a quad injury, whereas Brown is on injured reserve with a groin injury from Week 2.

As for Samuel, through all six games in this season, the receiver has played in two starts and has 34 catches with 315 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has also added 45 rushing yards and one score. His performance has been key to Washington’s offense this season.

Backup receivers step in

For today’s game, Washington will rely on backup receivers. The active roster includes Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, and Chris Moore, while the practice squad has Ja’Corey Brooks, Treylon Burks, and Jacoby Jones. The team has also elevated Robbie Chosen from the practice squad. Neither Samuel nor McLaurin will travel to Texas.

When will Deebo Samuel return?

There is no official timeline for Samuel’s return. The Commanders are monitoring his heel injury closely, and his comeback will depend on how he responds to treatment and rest in the coming weeks.

With the top three receivers out, today’s game will be a big test for Washington’s offense as they face a strong Cowboys defense without their usual playmakers.

FAQs

1. Why is Deebo Samuel not playing in the Commanders' game against the Cowboys?

Deebo Samuel is out due to a lingering heel injury that has limited his practice and game readiness.

2. When will Deebo Samuel return to play?

There is no official timeline yet; the Commanders will monitor his injury and update fans when he is ready.

3. Who will replace Deebo Samuel in the October 19 game?

Backup receivers like Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Chris Moore, and Robbie Chosen will step in for today’s matchup.