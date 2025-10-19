Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders injury report: Who's in and who's out? Player status updates

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders today evening at AT&T Stadium, starting at 4:25 PM ET. The Cowboys, 2-3-1 on the season, face a Commanders team, 3-3, which has nine players on the injury list. Here’s a look at the players in focus today for the big Sunday showdown. Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders injury list: CeeDee Lamb returns while Trevon Diggs misses out(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Washington Commanders injury report

As per the Commanders Wire, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out with a heel injury. He had limited participation in practice. Also out of the Sunday evening game is Terry McLaurin, who plays the same position as Samuel, with a quad injury.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and guard Samuel Cosmi are both questionable, the former with a hamstring issue and the latter with knee troubles.

Also questionable are tight end Zach Ertz and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr., with shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The good news for the team is that quarterback Jayden Daniels had full participation in practice and is set to play. So is running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Ale Kaho, as per Commanders Wire.

Dallas Cowboys injury list

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is also set to miss the game, though his absence is caused by a mystery injury suffered at home, which left him concussed, Newsweek reported.

The good news for the Cowboys is the return of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, the joy would be tempered by the absence of Jonathan Mingo, who plays the same position, as per Cowboys Wire. Guard Trevor Keegan is also out of the game.

Among the questionables are safety Juanyeh Thomas, defensive lineman Mazi Smith, defensive end Marshwan Kneeland, and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.

Cowboys vs Commanders match details

Date and time: Sunday, October 19, 4:25 PM

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

A live stream of the game would be available on Fubo, while the live telecast would be provided by Fox.

