Why is Josh Simmons not playing? Andy Reid gives alarming update on Chiefs OT ahead of Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs' offensive tackle Josh Simmons did not play in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday due to a "family matter." Not part of the Chiefs' injury report all of last week, Simmons was a late addition, as the Chiefs revealed only ahead of last Sunday's game that Simmons is out. Now, with the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders upcoming, will Josh Simmons be in the squad? Josh Simmons of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in drills during training camp at Missouri Western State University on August 3.(Getty Images via AFP)

To start with, head coach Andy Reid is not so hopeful. Reid was asked about Simmons' status at today's presser after the Chiefs' practice on Wednesday. And the 67-year-old's response left Kansas City Chiefs fans even more worried about Simmons' status for the Raiders game Sunday.

Notably, Reid refused to comment on the matter, meaning whatever "personal issue" or "family matter" that OT has been facing. On Wednesday, Andy Reid was asked about Simmons' condition and he also failed to provide a decisive response.

"As far as the Josh Simmons situation goes, I'm not going to comment on it today," Reid said, without clarifying further. He added that Brett Veach, the general manager of the Chiefs, is "handling everything there," and refused to elaborate further. "We'll leave it at that," he added.

What Happened To Josh Simmons? What We Know

Josh Simmons has featured in all the regular-season games for the Chiefs, so far, till his sudden absence on Sunday as the Chiefs crushed the Lions 30-17 at the Arrowhead Stadium. Instead, Jaylen Moore started in place. Announcing his absence then, the Chiefs had said that he is dealing with a "family matter," but did not elaborate on what it was exactly. The Associated Press reported that Simmons travelled to California to deal with the urgent personal issues.

Since then, there has been no official update on what happened to Josh Simmons. Like coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes was also asked about Josh Simmons' condition. But, he also evaded the question, saying he would like to keep it private.

“I’ll keep conversations between us, but I’m always praying for him,” Mahomes told reporters. “I pray for all my teammates, so I’m always praying for him, and I’ll just keep everything else private to us.