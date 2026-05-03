Why Jayson Tatum is not playing vs Sixers today. Celtics give scary update

It is official now. Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for the crucial do-or-die Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The injury update comes hours after the 28-year-old was listed as questionable with a left knee stiffness.

Why Jayson Tatum is not playing today

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter(Getty Images via AFP)

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Tatum did not play in the final 15 minutes of Thursday’s 106-93 loss in Game 6 and was seen riding an exercise bike in the hallway during the fourth quarter After the game, he told reporters: "You guys probably saw when I went to the back, saw me on the bike. My leg just was a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But just kind of assessing the moment, the game was a little out of reach."

He made it clear the issue was unrelated to the ruptured right Achilles tendon that sidelined him last May.

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{{^usCountry}} "It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year," Tatum said. "I mean, I wasn't like overly concerned. ... I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game. (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year," Tatum said. "I mean, I wasn't like overly concerned. ... I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game. (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Friday afternoon that Tatum would be available for Game 7. Tatum himself stated after Game 6: "I expect to play." But things did not go as planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Friday afternoon that Tatum would be available for Game 7. Tatum himself stated after Game 6: "I expect to play." But things did not go as planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, the tone changed. Mazzulla said: "He just came in today with knee discomfort. And we decided, the medical staff and myself, that he would not play." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, the tone changed. Mazzulla said: "He just came in today with knee discomfort. And we decided, the medical staff and myself, that he would not play." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Lexie Brown reveals death threats over Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion rumors: 'Had to hire security' Jayson Tatum will be missed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Lexie Brown reveals death threats over Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion rumors: 'Had to hire security' Jayson Tatum will be missed {{/usCountry}}

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Tatum has averaged 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game in the series. In Game 3, he became the fourth player in Celtics history to reach 3,000 career postseason points. Through 601 career NBA games, the 28-year-old six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA First Team selection is averaging 23.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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