Why Morgan Wallen's name was on Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist’s car

Felix Rosenqvist pulled off a thrilling victory at the 2026 Indianapolis 500, claiming his first-ever Indy 500 win and only the second victory of his entire IndyCar career. But almost as quickly as the Swedish driver crossed the finish line, fans started asking the same question why was Morgan Wallen's name all over the winning car?

What was Morgan Wallen doing at the Indy 500?

Felix Rosenqvist won the 2026 Indianapolis 500 in a Morgan Wallen-themed car. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Racer.com, Rosenqvist races for Meyer Shank Racing and his No 60 car was carrying a Morgan Wallen-themed livery on race day, leading many fans to assume the country superstar had personally sponsored the car. But that was not the case.

Also Read: Who is Katherine Legge? Only female Indy 500 driver out after early crash in Coke 600 double bid

The livery was actually part of a partnership between Meyer Shank Racing and SiriusXM. As part of the deal, SiriusXM chose to use the Indy 500 to promote its special Morgan Wallen Radio station, which it was running for the month of May. The car's design was built around Wallen's signature aesthetic and the energy of country music but Wallen himself had no direct personal involvement in the sponsorship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Wallen’s music will ride along with Rosenqvist as he begins his Month of May campaign in style,” the teams aid “The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will sport a new livery inspired by Wallen’s signature aesthetic that captures the spirit of country music and the energy of one of the genre’s biggest names, as per racer.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wallen’s music will ride along with Rosenqvist as he begins his Month of May campaign in style,” the teams aid “The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will sport a new livery inspired by Wallen’s signature aesthetic that captures the spirit of country music and the energy of one of the genre’s biggest names, as per racer.com. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The special livery continues SiriusXM and Meyer Shank Racing’s creative collaborations, bringing together the worlds of music and motorsports in one of racing’s most iconic months. As the IndyCar paddock turns its attention to Indianapolis, Rosenqvist and the No. 60 team will look to carry momentum into both the Sonsio Grand Prix and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The special livery continues SiriusXM and Meyer Shank Racing’s creative collaborations, bringing together the worlds of music and motorsports in one of racing’s most iconic months. As the IndyCar paddock turns its attention to Indianapolis, Rosenqvist and the No. 60 team will look to carry momentum into both the Sonsio Grand Prix and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Why Trump is defending the Iran deal that Republicans are calling a 'disaster'

How much did Felix Rosenqvist win at the Indy 500?

Along with the trophy, Rosenqvist is set to take home a significant payday. According to Sporting News, the total purse for the 2026 Indy 500 was estimated to be between $20.5 million and $21 million. While the official figure has not yet been announced, it is expected to land in that range based on 2025's total purse of $20.283 million.

As for Rosenqvist's personal earnings, the official prize money has not been announced yet, but his winnings were estimated to be between $3.5 million and $4 million ahead of the race, per Sporting News. That estimate was based on the total purse pool and the assumed increase from last year's winner Alex Palou, who took home $3.833 million.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON