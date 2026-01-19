Why Nico Collins, Trent Brown are not playing vs Patriots today. Texans give latest injury update
The Houston Texans will be without two of their top players in the divisional round game against the New England Patriots
The Houston Texans will be without two of their top players in the divisional round game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Nico Collins and Trent Brown have been ruled out. They join quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Jawhar Jordan, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and wide receiver Justin Watson in the inactive list.
Why Nico Collins and Trent Brown are not playing today
The star wide receiver missed most of the Texans' Wild Card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Collins exited early in the second half after landing hard on his head attempting to catch a pass over the middle of the field. He was put into the league's concussion protocol and did not practice this week.
With Collins out, QB CJ Stroud will rely on veteran Christian Kirk and rookie Jayden Higgins.
Trent Brown will not suit up for Sunday’s playoff matchup and is ruled inactive due to an ankle issue that has lingered for weeks. The veteran tackle was limited to just one practice during the week, sitting out entirely on Wednesday and Thursday before participating in a reduced capacity during Friday’s walkthroughs.
The injury is the latest setback in a prolonged stretch of health problems for Brown, who has also been managing a knee issue that sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season.
With Brown unavailable, Houston has leaned on younger options. Second-year lineman Blake Fisher filled in at tackle during Week 18, while Tytus Howard previously shifted to right tackle in Week 17’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Houston Texans depth chart
Offense
LWR: Nico Collins; Xavier Hutchinson
RWR: Jayden Higgins; Justin Watson
SWR: Christian Kirk; Jaylin Noel; Braxton Berrios
LT: Aireontae Ersery; Blake Fisher
LG: Tytus Howard; Jarrett Patterson
C: Jake Andrews; Juice Scruggs
RG: Ed Ingram; Jarrett Kingston
RT: Trent Brown
TE: Dalton Schultz; Cade Stover; Harrison Bryant
QB: C.J. Stroud; Davis Mills; Graham Mertz
RB: Woody Marks; Jawhar Jordan; Dare Ogunbowale; Nick Chubb
FB: British Brooks
Defense
LDE: Will Anderson Jr.; Denico Autry; Dylan Horton
LDT: Sheldon Rankins; Naquan Jones
RDT: Tommy Togiai; Leki Fotu
RDE: Danielle Hunter; Derek Barnett
WLB: Henry To’oTo’o; Damone Clark; Jamal Hill
MLB: Azeez Al-Shaair; E.J. Speed; Christian Harris
LCB: Derek Stingley Jr.; Tremon Smith
RCB: Kamari Lassiter; Ja’Marcus Ingram
SS: Myles Bryant; Jaylen Reed
FS: Calen Bullock
NB: Jalen Pitre; Alijah Huzzie
Special Teams
P/H: Tommy Townsend
PK/KO: Ka’imi Fairbairn
LS: Austin Brinkman
PR: Jaylin Noel; Braxton Berrios
KR: Tremon Smith; Jaylin Noel; Braxton Berrios
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More