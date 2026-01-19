Edit Profile
    Why Nico Collins, Trent Brown are not playing vs Patriots today. Texans give latest injury update

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:21 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans celebrates with teammate Christian Kirk #13 after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals (Getty Images via AFP)
    The Houston Texans will be without two of their top players in the divisional round game against the New England Patriots

    The Houston Texans will be without two of their top players in the divisional round game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Nico Collins and Trent Brown have been ruled out. They join quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Jawhar Jordan, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and wide receiver Justin Watson in the inactive list.

    Why Nico Collins and Trent Brown are not playing today

    The star wide receiver missed most of the Texans' Wild Card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Collins exited early in the second half after landing hard on his head attempting to catch a pass over the middle of the field. He was put into the league's concussion protocol and did not practice this week.

    With Collins out, QB CJ Stroud will rely on veteran Christian Kirk and rookie Jayden Higgins.

    Trent Brown will not suit up for Sunday’s playoff matchup and is ruled inactive due to an ankle issue that has lingered for weeks. The veteran tackle was limited to just one practice during the week, sitting out entirely on Wednesday and Thursday before participating in a reduced capacity during Friday’s walkthroughs.

    The injury is the latest setback in a prolonged stretch of health problems for Brown, who has also been managing a knee issue that sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season.

    With Brown unavailable, Houston has leaned on younger options. Second-year lineman Blake Fisher filled in at tackle during Week 18, while Tytus Howard previously shifted to right tackle in Week 17’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Houston Texans depth chart

    Offense

    LWR: Nico Collins; Xavier Hutchinson

    RWR: Jayden Higgins; Justin Watson

    SWR: Christian Kirk; Jaylin Noel; Braxton Berrios

    LT: Aireontae Ersery; Blake Fisher

    LG: Tytus Howard; Jarrett Patterson

    C: Jake Andrews; Juice Scruggs

    RG: Ed Ingram; Jarrett Kingston

    RT: Trent Brown

    TE: Dalton Schultz; Cade Stover; Harrison Bryant

    QB: C.J. Stroud; Davis Mills; Graham Mertz

    RB: Woody Marks; Jawhar Jordan; Dare Ogunbowale; Nick Chubb

    FB: British Brooks

    Defense

    LDE: Will Anderson Jr.; Denico Autry; Dylan Horton

    LDT: Sheldon Rankins; Naquan Jones

    RDT: Tommy Togiai; Leki Fotu

    RDE: Danielle Hunter; Derek Barnett

    WLB: Henry To’oTo’o; Damone Clark; Jamal Hill

    MLB: Azeez Al-Shaair; E.J. Speed; Christian Harris

    LCB: Derek Stingley Jr.; Tremon Smith

    RCB: Kamari Lassiter; Ja’Marcus Ingram

    SS: Myles Bryant; Jaylen Reed

    FS: Calen Bullock

    NB: Jalen Pitre; Alijah Huzzie

    Special Teams

    P/H: Tommy Townsend

    PK/KO: Ka’imi Fairbairn

    LS: Austin Brinkman

    PR: Jaylin Noel; Braxton Berrios

    KR: Tremon Smith; Jaylin Noel; Braxton Berrios

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

