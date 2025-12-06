Why Ohio pushed so hard for Chris Henry Jr and what Ryan Day expects from him

Chris Henry Jr.(Chris Henry Jr on X) Top-ranked wide receiver ends speculation, says Buckeyes were going to be it; says “I knew in my heart it was Ohio State.” Elite five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has formally announced that he will sign with Ohio State, ending days of uncertainty following his delayed paperwork.

On Friday, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Henry Jr. declared: “I’m staying committed to THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY … It’s the right fit for me, and they’ve been in my heart ever since I committed.”

His decision to recommit gives a major lift to the Buckeyes’ 2026 recruiting class, where Henry stands as the only five-star wide receiver and the lone elite WR in the class of 27 signees.

Read more: Chris Henry Jr saga: Oregon's bid was killed by Ryan Day's final move

He did not sign a letter of intent on December 3

Henry originally committed to Ohio State in July 2023. However, the start of the 2025 early signing period on December 3 passed without him signing a letter of intent.

Henry tweeted on December 3 that, “I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes, I just want to make the right decision for my future.”

The tweet came after his lead recruiter and longtime Buckeyes wide receivers coach, Brian Hartline, resigned and accepted the head coaching job at the South Florida Bulls.

Rival programs like the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and Texas Longhorns reportedly tried to lure him away from Columbus.

Henry shared on the Pat McAfee show that the decision was never about money. He gave more importance to comfort, development, and achieving his long-term goal of being a first-round NFL pick. “For me, it was just being at a place where I feel comfortable,” he said.

Read more: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina in Group J, Uruguay join Spain in Group H

What does this mean for the Buckeyes?

Henry is currently ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and inside the top 10 overall in the 2026 class.

Henry delivered an eye-catching performance playing for a high school program, Mater Dei High School, against St. John Bosco High School. Henry finished with five catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns, powering Mater Dei to a comeback win.

In the 2025 season opener, Eleven Warriors reported, (vs St. Thomas Aquinas High School), Henry caught four passes for 134 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown, and scored two touchdowns.

Henry's return allays Ohio State's worries regarding the wide receiver pipeline in light of recent personnel changes. After Jeremiah Smith, Julian Fleming, and Emeka Egbuka, he is the fourth top-ranked wide receiver to commit since 2020.

According to Sports Illustrated, Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ staff now have their prized pass-catcher back. On a call with Henry after his decision, Day said, “Just know ... this is a place where we are going to take care of you ... we’ve got a great culture … Wait till you hear Buckeye Nation go wild.”