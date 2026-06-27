Why was Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire arrested? Details explored as new updates emerge in case

Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade, was arrested in California on suspicion of domestic violence, according to police and arrest records reviewed by PEOPLE. The 24-year-old was taken into custody on June 21 in Burbank, Los Angeles County. Authorities said he was booked on allegations that include domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment. He was later released after posting a $50,000 bond. An emergency protective order was also issued for the alleged victim, whose identity has not been made public.

Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade arrested

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire arrested (Zaire Wade/Instagram)

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The case came to public attention after PEOPLE reported details from arrest records and statements from law enforcement. A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told the outlet that Zaire Wade was arrested and booked on allegations of domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment. The spokesperson added that detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

According to NBC Los Angeles, officers were called to a home in Burbank at around 5:30 a.m. on June 21 after receiving reports of a woman screaming. Citing police sources, the outlet reported that officers found a woman with cuts on her face and body when they arrived.

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{{^usCountry}} NBC Los Angeles also reported that the woman was not taken to a hospital for treatment. The outlet further stated that a handgun was recovered from the home during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC Los Angeles also reported that the woman was not taken to a hospital for treatment. The outlet further stated that a handgun was recovered from the home during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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As of June 26, 2026, no formal charges had been announced. PEOPLE reported that requests for comment sent to representatives for Zaire Wade and the Wade family had not received a public response.

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Who is Zaire Wade? A look at Dwyane Wade’s eldest son

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Zaire Wade is the eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. He played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in California and later chose a professional basketball path instead of playing college basketball.

Over the past few years, he has spent time developing his career in different leagues. He played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League and later competed overseas. Most recently, he played for the Cape Town Tigers in the Basketball Africa League.

His father, Dwyane Wade, is one of the most recognised names in basketball and is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz. Along with his basketball success, Wade is known for his close involvement in his children’s lives and frequently speaks about family in public appearances.

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The investigation involving Zaire Wade remains ongoing, and any decision on charges will depend on the review of evidence by prosecutors.