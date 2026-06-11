20 domestic violence cases daily in Haryana, reveals report

Despite sustained campaigns promoting women’s empowerment and safety, more than 20 women approached authorities with domestic violence complaints every day in Haryana during 2025-26. The data shows that the state recorded more than 31,000 domestic violence complaints over the past four years. The highest number of complaints — 8,655— was reported in 2024-25, while 2025-26 saw registration of 7,434 complaints, marking a decline from 8,071 complaints in 2022-23.

According to the official data from the state’s women and child development department, accessed by HT, 7,494 domestic violence complaints were registered across the state between April 2025 and March 2026, averaging 20.5 complaints a day.

Faridabad reported the highest number of complaints at 857, accounting for nearly three cases every day, followed by Ambala (729) and Jind (635). Whereas other districts reporting a high incidence of domestic violence include Rohtak (439), Hisar (418), Karnal (415), Yamunanagar (380), Gurugram (356), Nuh (352) and Panipat (342).

The data shows that the state recorded more than 31,000 domestic violence complaints over the past four years. The highest number of complaints — 8,655— was reported in 2024-25, while 2025-26 saw registration of 7,434 complaints, marking a decline from 8,071 complaints in 2022-23.

However, the number of Domestic Incident Reports (DIRs) formally registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act has declined steadily. DIR filings dropped from 5,275 in 2022-23 to 4,500 in 2025-26, indicating that fewer complaints progressed to formal legal proceedings.

The number of cases resolved through mutual settlement increased for two consecutive years, rising from 1,534 cases in 2022-23 to a peak of 2,025 cases in 2024-25, before declining to 1,552 cases in 2025-26.

Experts believe the actual scale of incidents could be significantly higher than official figures suggest, as many women continue to endure abuse without reporting due to social pressure, family honour, economic dependence and lack of awareness about available legal remedies.

Dr Renu Rana, professor of political science and coordinator of the Women Cell at Pt NRS Government College, said domestic violence is a complex social problem rooted in multiple factors, including gender discrimination, economic dependence and deeply entrenched patriarchal attitudes.

“Many women continue to perceive themselves as subordinate within the family and social structure. From an early age, girls are often conditioned to tolerate discrimination and compromise rather than resist unfair treatment. Even educated women often hesitate to assert their rights because of financial dependence, social pressures and concerns about family honour,” she said.

She added that a large number of domestic violence cases never reach official records and stressed the need for greater awareness, economic empowerment and social support systems to encourage women to speak up against abuse.

Poonam Rama, joint director, Haryana Women and Child Development Department, said the government is concerned about incidents and has strengthened mechanisms to provide comprehensive support to affected women. “One Stop Centres provide counselling and legal support to victims of domestic violence and other crimes,” she said.