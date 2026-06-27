Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Ecuador star Piero Hincapie? Here's what we know

The claim gained traction after Sabrina Carpenter attended Ecuador’s World Cup match against Germany at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Photos and videos from the game showed the pop star watching the action from the stands, including moments where she used binoculars during the match.

A viral social media post claiming that singer Sabrina Carpenter is dating Ecuador footballer Piero Hincapié is false. The claim spread widely on X after a post from football account @TouchmineX linked the pair and cited TMZ as the source. However, no such TMZ report exists, and there is no credible evidence suggesting the two are in a relationship. The rumor appears to have started from online speculation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and gained attention despite lacking any factual basis.

Soon after, social media users began connecting her appearance at the game with Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié. The speculation grew when an X post from @TouchmineX claimed the two were dating and attached a TMZ label to the story. The post received heavy engagement and quickly went viral.

However, TMZ has not published any report linking Carpenter and Hincapié. The reference appears to have been added without any supporting article or evidence.

There has also been no statement from Carpenter, Hincapié, or their representatives suggesting that the rumor is true.

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What is known about Sabrina Carpenter and Piero Hincapié? At the moment, Sabrina Carpenter is not publicly linked to anyone. The singer, known for hit songs such as “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” has kept her personal life largely private in recent months.

Meanwhile, Hincapié has been one of Ecuador’s key players during the World Cup. Reports earlier this month indicated that he had recently ended his relationship with Spanish influencer Aura de la Cruz. The timing of that breakup may have added fuel to online speculation, but no evidence connects him to Carpenter.

The rumor follows a pattern often seen during major sporting events, where celebrity appearances spark theories that spread rapidly across social media. In this case, a celebrity attending a football match was enough to trigger an unfounded dating claim.

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As of now, there is no verified report, official confirmation, or reliable source supporting the suggestion that Sabrina Carpenter and Piero Hincapié are dating. The viral post remains nothing more than an unproven social media rumor.