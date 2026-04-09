Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2026? Cris Carter shuts down retirement buzz

Due to Mike Tomlin not being on the Pittsburgh Steelers sideline after 19 seasons and Mike McCarthy taking over the franchise into a new era, it is now a matter of question whether Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026 or walk away from the game.

Carter argued that if Rodgers (in photo) had truly intended to retire, he would have done so much earlier.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The query of whether the 42-year-old, four-time MVP quarterback will come back to pursue what would be his 22nd season in the NFL has become one of the biggest storylines in Pittsburgh: one that involves themes of faith, time, and legacy, along with the reality that the Steelers may not have a better alternative.

Cris Carter's retirement speculation

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter has responded strongly to the retirement talk, effectively shutting down speculation.

According to a Pro Football Network report, Carter argued that if Rodgers had truly intended to retire, he would have done so much earlier, either at the end of the season or during the transition period when McCarthy was hired.

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{{^usCountry}} The fact that Rodgers has not remained silent when the Steelers have shown interest is, according to Carter, an indication of intent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fact that Rodgers has not remained silent when the Steelers have shown interest is, according to Carter, an indication of intent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also noted that McCarthy knows Rodgers well from their long association in Green Bay, and that familiarity and trust could be crucial at this stage of Rodgers’ career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also noted that McCarthy knows Rodgers well from their long association in Green Bay, and that familiarity and trust could be crucial at this stage of Rodgers’ career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Mahomes leads reading rally for 3,000 kids while recovering from major injury A season with Rodgers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Mahomes leads reading rally for 3,000 kids while recovering from major injury A season with Rodgers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An attempt to bring Rodgers back does come with complications. A Sports Illustrated report noted that Rodgers completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An attempt to bring Rodgers back does come with complications. A Sports Illustrated report noted that Rodgers completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. {{/usCountry}}

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He was given a C-grade and ranked 29th in Pro Football Sports Network’s quarterback impact rankings.

Despite those modest individual numbers, Rodgers helped lead Pittsburgh to a 10–7 record and an AFC North title. The team also secured key wins over the Baltimore Ravens in the final stretch of the regular season.

The new coach

Mike McCarthy has shown interest in bringing Rodgers back, stating that he remains in regular contact with the quarterback. “It’s going good,” McCarthy told reporters. “It’s been very positive and we’ll continue to talk. I’m confident.”

A report by CBS Sports added that team owner Art Rooney II wants Rodgers to make a decision before the NFL Draft, set to be held in Pittsburgh from April 23 to 25.

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Also Read: Dianna Russini net worth: Does NFL reporter have kids with Kevin Goldschmidt?

What if Rodgers says no?

If Rodgers decides not to return, the Steelers’ options appear limited.

With Kirk Cousins now signed in Las Vegas and other veteran options fading, ESPN reporter Kevin Clark has suggested Pittsburgh could be left relying on unproven prospects like Will Howard.

According to an OutKick report, there is a growing belief within the organization that it is either Rodgers or a potential regression at the position. For now, with Carter dismissing retirement talk, the focus remains on whether the four-time MVP will opt for one more season in 2026.

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By: Vidushi Mishra

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