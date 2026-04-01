Aaron Rodgers' says wife ‘didn't want a public life’ amid Brittani rumors; slams paparazzi for obsession

Aaron Rodger's personal life has been under wraps, despite the best efforts of tabloids through his 21 seasons in the NFL. The star QB, still at Pittsburgh Steelers, has provided some insights on his relationship with his rumored wife, Brittani.

The 42-year-old is enjoying a quiet NFL offseason with his future still undecided. The 42-year-old veteran quarterback joined the Steelers on a one-year deal which expired at the end of the 2025-26 season. As of now, the Pittsburg Steelers has not announced his departure. But recently, he veered away from football to talk about his personal life, a rare thing for Rodgers.

What Rodgers said about his wife Rodgers appeared on Pat McAfee on March 4, 2026 and criticized what he described as NFL fans' obsession with his wife's identity. He called it "f---ing bizarre" and revealed he believes he has "legitimate stalkers" who had been following him at his beachfront home for over a year and a half. He claimed paparazzi have reportedly placed a bounty on obtaining a photograph of Brittani.

“I've been spending a lot of time with my wife, we went on a ski trip, been laying low,” the 42-year-old said. “I've talked to Mike McCarthy, I've talked to Omar. There's no deadline put in front of me, no contract offers to debate between."

He also opened up about how the relationship begun. “I knew that there was something crazy special about this, and I wanted to be with her,” he said. “She's just not a public person.” he said, adding, “I never really wanted to live a public life.”

Rodgers went through a series of high-profile relationships including with actress Olivia Munn, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and actress Shailene Woodley before Brittani came back into his life in 2024.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers hits back at Jets front office after revenge win with Steelers: ‘There were…’

What to know about Aaron Rodgers' wife Rodgers announced that he was married before his 21st NFL season, a decision that surprised his fans. He was spotted at a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp he wearing what appeared to be a wedding band. It had led to reporters asking him about it at a presser and he revealed then that he had secretly tied to knot.

Rogers has kept things secret, quite meticulously, ever since the announcement. Even as tabloids continued to speculate through sources that Rogers' wife is named Brittani, no confirmation came from the player's side.

Also read: Nick Sirianni sends strong message on AJ Brown as trade rumors swirl

Rodgers decision on his NFL future According to the Washington Times, Rodgers has not decided on his NFL future, with no contract offers on the table and he is "enjoying this part of the offseason", with discussions about his return anticipated to take place further down the line.

In 16 regular season starts for the Steelers in 2025, Rodgers finished with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, before the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans.