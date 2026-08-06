Will Gianni Infantino resign? FIFA crisis deepens as Canadian PM joins critics, Morocco row adds pressure

Gianni Infantino faces fresh pressure as the FIFA crisis deepens, but the FIFA president is not stepping down. After holding a seven-hour emergency meeting with senior FIFA staff in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday, Infantino signalled that he still believes he has enough support to remain in office.

Gianni Infantino faces fresh resign calls as FIFA crisis deepens. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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The crisis follows the collapse of his plan to sell commercial stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private investors, a proposal that sparked strong opposition from football officials and national federations.

While criticism continues to grow, Infantino is relying on backing from many FIFA member associations in Africa, Asia and South America as he fights to stay in charge.

Gianni Infantino holds emergency FIFA meeting

According to The Times, Gianni Infantino spent seven hours in talks with senior FIFA officials in Rabat before later attending a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match with FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting came after former Portugal star Luis Figo publicly called for Infantino to resign. Figo said the FIFA president had shown “the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour” and added that he had damaged the office and “should go. Now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting came after former Portugal star Luis Figo publicly called for Infantino to resign. Figo said the FIFA president had shown “the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour” and added that he had damaged the office and “should go. Now.” {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the growing criticism, Infantino believes he answers to FIFA’s 211 member associations rather than his critics. Reports suggest he is confident that support from several countries across Africa, Asia and South America will help him remain in office.

Also Read: Gianni Infantino to face FIFA executives in Morocco as scrapped $4.2bn plan sparks growing revolt over his leadership

Canadian PM joins criticism

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Pressure increased further after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he no longer had confidence in Infantino.

“It should be fatal,” Carney said. “Certainly I don’t have confidence in Mr. Infantino.”

Carney criticised the failed commercial plan, saying it was a major governance failure because senior FIFA officials and board members were not properly consulted.

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FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, also distanced himself from the proposal. He said, “The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity.”

The commercial proposal had also faced opposition from UEFA and several football confederations before it was eventually withdrawn.

FIFA denies Morocco final claim

Another controversy emerged after reports claimed Infantino had promised Morocco the 2030 FIFA World Cup final in return for political support during the current crisis.

Morocco will co-host the tournament with Spain and Portugal, while the new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca is one of the venues under discussion.

Also Read: How to remove a Fifa president: The rules, the Congress, and the men – and a woman – who may go up against Infantino

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FIFA denied the claim. A spokesperson said, “it is untrue and misleading to claim that the FIFA president made any promises regarding the staging of the 2030 World Cup final” and added that the decision would be taken at the appropriate time.

FIFA’s next presidential election is scheduled for March in Rabat, with candidates able to enter the race until November 18.