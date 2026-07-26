WNBA All Star game 2026 prize money: Check how much winners and participants will take home

For many years now, the prize money for WNBA All Star game has been a source of controversy. But this year, fans are going to witness a full overhaul, with significant changes in the money winners and participants are set to receive.

WNBA All Star Game (Getty Images via AFP)

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The controversy was very evident in the last WNBA All Star game held in Indianapolis in 2025. Players wore t-shirts with slogans about low prize money while warming up before the game. “Pay us what you owe us, we see the growth of the league, and as it stands, the current salary system is not really paying us what we're owed," Los Angeles Sparks forward had said after the game.

“And we want to be able to have that fair share moving forward, especially as we see all of the investment going in, and we want to be able to have our salaries reflected in a structure that makes sense for us,” she added.

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The increase in the WNBA All-Star Game prize money came after months of bargaining between the league and the players. Eventually, a deal was struck between the WNBA's owners and players this past offseason, as part of which the entire distribution model of the prize money changed.

Each of the 24 participants in the WNBA All Star Game receives $15,000. The MVP collects an additional $20,000. In the 3-Point contest, each of the participants will get $10,000 with $20,000 on top of for the winner of the contest. The participants in the Shooting Stars Challenge will receive $7,500 each while the winner will take home additional $15,000.

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Rise in WNBA All Star game prize money

Prior to the bargaining agreement, participants got $2,575 each while the MVP took home $5,150 extra. Things have changed this year, thanks to the league's new landmark CBA.

"That's the plan," Ogwumike said after the 2025 match in Indianapolis. "We're doing whatever it takes to get a good deal done. That's exactly what we want to do." As the WNBA All Star game takes place, much of her claims seems to a reality.

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By Harini Oviya