Wyndham Clark's girlfriend shares new update after golfer's CJ Cup Byron Nelson win

Wyndham Clark delivered one of the best rounds of his career Sunday, firing an 11-under 60 to win the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. The 32-year-old capped the round with a tap-in birdie on the 18th hole to finish at 30-under overall, securing his fourth PGA Tour title and first victory since 2024. Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Getty Images via AFP)

That final-round charge left both Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim unable to catch him despite entering Championship Sunday among the leaders. The victory also ended a lengthy winless stretch for Clark, whose previous PGA Tour triumph came at the weather-shortened 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Why Wyndham Clark was at the center of a controversy The final-round triumph came after a tense moment earlier Sunday when Clark argued with tournament officials over a ruling involving standing water on the course.

According to reports from the course, Clark believed his ball should have been moved because it sat in water. However, two officials reviewed the lie and denied his request, ruling that preferred lies were not in effect for the final round. He continued discussing the decision while the group behind waited to tee off and was ultimately warned for delaying play.

The incident added to an already unusual week for the 32-year-old American. During Saturday’s third round, Clark was seen bleeding from a mysterious cut on his nose that he later admitted he could not explain.

Despite the distraction, he still posted a 6-under 65 to remain firmly in contention entering the final round.

Scheffler, Kim unable to keep pace Clark began Sunday tied near the top of the leaderboard alongside Kim, while world No 1 Scheffler lurked just behind.

At one point during the final round, Kim and Clark were tied at 24-under, with Scheffler sitting two shots back through 10 holes.

The stakes were massive for all three players.

A victory would have earned Kim his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii and his fifth overall win on Tour.

Scheffler, meanwhile, was chasing another milestone in his dominant career. A win would have made him the first golfer since Tiger Woods to successfully defend a PGA Tour title after winning the same event by eight strokes the previous year.

Instead, Clark surged past both players with his historic Sunday performance.

Emily Tanner celebrates Clark’s breakthrough week Clark’s resurgence also came with support from girlfriend Emily Tanner, who followed him closely throughout the week in Texas. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship during Masters week earlier this year and Tanner remained visible around the course during the tournament.

After Clark’s strong Saturday round pushed him into contention, Tanner shared photos and videos from the course on social media, including one image of Clark during a post-round interview captioned simply with a “⭐” emoji.

Clark rewarded that support by producing the best final round of the tournament and one of the standout performances of the PGA Tour season.

Tanner also posted videos from the course.