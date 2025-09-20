Younghoe Koo released: How does Atlanta Falcons depth chart change? Who's in, who's out

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday announced they were releasing kicker Younghoe Koo. “Thank you, Younghoe Koo,” the NFL team wrote on an X post. Younghoe Koo has been with the Falcons since 2019 and till the 2024 season, he had consistently put up field goal success rates that led the league. (X/@YounghoeKoo)

Reacting to the news, Koo wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank the Falcons organization for giving me an opportunity when no one else would six years ago. This place helped me grow as a kicker and as a man. I will forever be grateful for the support from the fans during my time here. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the building, I wish yall the best. I’m full of gratitude and excitement as I continue my journey in this league.”

With Koo gone, Falcons are turning to another player to fill the kicker's position. Here's all you need to know about the squad depth.

Atlanta Falcons: Who's in, who's out

With Koo being released, the Falcons have signed Parker Romo to their 53-man roster, and will move ahead with him as the kicker. Romo was initially signed to the practice squad after Koo missed a 44-yard goal in the final seconds of the Falcons' Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Falcons move ahead with Romo as the starting kicker for the team, international player Lenny Krieg will remain on the team's practice squad.

Koo's release will have the Falcons take on $1.25 million in dead money this year, OverTheCap.com reported, but the team stands to save $4.25 million towards the salary cap.

Koo's time with Falcons

Koo has been with the Falcons since 2019 and till the 2024 season, he had consistently put up field goal success rates that led the league. During his time with Atlanta Falcons, Younghoe Koo scored 700 points – the third highest in the franchise history, after Matt Bryant and Morten Andersen.

His best year was 2020, when Koo recorded 37 field goals with a 94.9 percent success rate. However, consistency had dipped in recent years, with Koo converting 25 of 34 total field goal attempts in the 2024 season. His success rate of 73.5 percent, was the lowest the 31-year-old had seen as a Falcon.