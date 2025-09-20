Backup QBs snag spotlight

As a kid growing up in Bismarck, N.D., Carson Wentz rooted for the Minnesota Vikings and occasionally made the trip with his family to see them play at the Metrodome. HT Image

On Sunday, Wentz will play quarterback for the organization he used to support from the stands. He will make his team debut in place of injured starter J.J. McCarthy when the Vikings (1-1) oppose the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) in Minneapolis.

"Believe it or not, my family was already planning to come," Wentz said. "Now, there's even more coming. Everybody's pretty excited. You never wish for injuries, but just the way this has happened to get a chance for the team I grew up cheering for, close to home, all those things."

The Bengals also will turn to their No. 2 quarterback in a battle of the backups.

Joe Burrow left last week's game because of turf toe and underwent surgery on Friday, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he had no information on a timeframe for the QB1 to return. Burrow is already a two-time Comeback Player of the Year for return performances in 2021, following an ACL tear in 2020, and 2024, after he broke his wrist in 2023.

As was the case two seasons ago, Burrow's absence means an extended opportunity for his top backup, Jake Browning, who has appeared in 13 games in parts of three seasons.

Browning made seven starts and went 4-3 in 2023. This time, he's more comfortable with stepping away from the sideline and into the spotlight.

"I don't think you really know until you know what it feels like (to start on short notice)," Browning said. "And so in 2023, I had no idea what all that was going to feel like. I kind of had to make some adjustments on the fly. ...

"So I think just the experience, and I look at last year -- I didn't take a meaningful snap, but I had a good year, as far as watching my film in practice and stuff like that. So I feel like I made some improvements that I needed to. I'm excited for the opportunity to play."

The Bengals opened the season with a 17-16 road win over the Cleveland Browns and a 31-27 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ja'Marr Chase leads the team with 16 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Brown has a team-high 90 rushing yards and a score.

Cincinnati ruled out first-round pick Shemar Stewart against the Vikings after the defensive end injured his right ankle during the fourth quarter against Jacksonville, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful to play at Minnesota.

The Vikings earned a 27-24 win over the host Chicago Bears in McCarthy's NFL debut in Week 1, but they lost 22-6 against the visiting Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. McCarthy struggled to move the ball on offense and was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain this week.

Wentz is no stranger to the NFL, having started for five other teams. He should benefit from the presence of All-Pro teammate Justin Jefferson, who has seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

McCarthy is one of several Vikings players who have been sidelined by injuries the past couple of weeks. Starting running back Aaron Jones is out because of a hamstring injury, meaning backup Jordan Mason will be a focus in Week 3.

Wentz and Mason will work behind a line with its own question marks. Center Ryan Kelly and offensive tackle Justin Skule were both ruled out Friday though they were both back at practice after missing two days with concussions. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who hasn't played this season, also practiced Friday and was listed as questionable. Darrisaw is returning from a season- ending knee injury suffered in a loss to the Rams last season.

Wentz started one game in each of the past two years, getting a win with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and taking a loss with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He owns a career 47-46-1 record as a starter.

"I've been staying ready behind the scenes, doing whatever I can," Wentz said. "It's been fast-paced trying to learn the offense and learn these guys.

"Physically, I feel great. Mentally, I feel I'm in a good spot. Coaches have done a great job helping me try to grasp this as quick as I can."

--Field Level Media