YouTube, Fox come to an agreement days before NFL season; fans get massive surprise

YouTube TV has struck a short-term extension with Fox, averting an immediate blackout for subscribers as negotiations for a new agreement continue. This comes three days before college football will have one of its highly anticipated week one matchups - Texas vs Ohio State. The NFL regular season also starts next month. YouTube has unveiled its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket, with two different tiers for subscribers and non-subscribers to YouTube TV.

Announced late on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the deal ensures uninterrupted access to Fox channels, including Fox Sports, Business, and News, beyond the original 5:00 PM ET deadline. The streaming service emphasized its commitment to securing a fair deal, promising transparency and updates as talks progress.

“We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement,” Google said in an updated blog post on Wednesday.

“We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress.”

YouTube TV, known for delivering live sports, news, and entertainment, relies heavily on partnerships like the one with Fox to offer a diverse channel lineup.

With the current agreement nearing its renewal, the platform revealed that Fox is demanding significantly higher payments compared to other content providers with similar offerings.

YouTube TV insists on a deal reflecting Fox’s value without burdening subscribers with extra costs, a stance central to the ongoing discussions.

The potential disruption loomed large, with Fox channels facing removal if no agreement was reached by the deadline. Saved content in subscribers’ libraries would also have been inaccessible.

To mitigate frustration, YouTube TV pledged a $10 credit for members if Fox content remains unavailable for an extended period, while suggesting Fox One as an alternative for affected shows and sports.

“Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive,” YouTube wrote in its Monday blog post.