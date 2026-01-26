Zach Top sings National Anthem at Seahawks vs Rams NFC playoff game at Lumen Field; Watch

Country music star and Washington-native, Zach Top performed the national anthem at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday night as the Seattle Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship game. Top, an East Coast icon, kicked off the pre-game celebration with his rendition of the National Anthem. But that is not the only country performance that Lumen Field will host during the day. Here's a video of Top's performance:

Later, during the half-time, a performance by country star Tucker Wetmore is scheduled. Meanwhile, at the AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots did not have a half-time performance. The national anthem was performed by Nathaniel Rateliff, the frontman of ‘The Night Sweats.’ Also read: Why was Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv postponed? NBA issues update Social Media Reacts To Zach Top National Anthem Zach Top's rendition of the national anthem was received positively by the fans at Lumen Field as well as by viewers watching on the broadcast. Many reacted on social media praising Top's performance. “Zach Top? Never heard of him, but that was a great rendition,” one user said.

“Zach Top just gave the best National Anthem performance I’ve ever heard. God bless America and thank you Lord for playoff football,” said another.