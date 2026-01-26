Edit Profile
    Zach Top sings National Anthem at Seahawks vs Rams NFC playoff game at Lumen Field; Watch

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 5:17 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    A Seattle Seahawks fan holds a sign in the stands before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP)
    Country star Zach Top sang the national anthem before Seahawks vs Rams at Lumen Field, with fellow country artist Tucker Wetmore set to perform at halftime.

    Country music star and Washington-native, Zach Top performed the national anthem at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday night as the Seattle Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship game.

    Top, an East Coast icon, kicked off the pre-game celebration with his rendition of the National Anthem. But that is not the only country performance that Lumen Field will host during the day.

    Here's a video of Top's performance:

    Later, during the half-time, a performance by country star Tucker Wetmore is scheduled.

    Meanwhile, at the AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots did not have a half-time performance. The national anthem was performed by Nathaniel Rateliff, the frontman of ‘The Night Sweats.’

    Social Media Reacts To Zach Top National Anthem

    Zach Top's rendition of the national anthem was received positively by the fans at Lumen Field as well as by viewers watching on the broadcast. Many reacted on social media praising Top's performance.

    “Zach Top? Never heard of him, but that was a great rendition,” one user said.

    “Zach Top just gave the best National Anthem performance I’ve ever heard. God bless America and thank you Lord for playoff football,” said another.

    “Zach Top is one of the most talented dudes in country music these days. That was the anti-Ingrid Andress anthem,” said another.

    Zach Top is known for his classic, ’90s-inspired country sound. He has gained attention for his traditional style and performances, including a recent Grammy nomination.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

