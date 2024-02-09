 Wallabies will play Wales in two tests in July in Australia ahead of Georgia match - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Wallabies will play Wales in two tests in July in Australia ahead of Georgia match

Wallabies will play Wales in two tests in July in Australia ahead of Georgia match

AP |
Feb 09, 2024 08:57 AM IST

Wallabies will play Wales in two tests in July in Australia ahead of Georgia match

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will play Wales twice in July on consecutive weekends and also take on Georgia to open its six-match rugby test home schedule for the year.

HT Image
HT Image

Rugby Australia announced Friday that the Wallabies would play Wales in Sydney on July 6 and in Melbourne on July 13.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Wales beat Australia 40-6 in France last September in the Wallabies’ worst-ever World Cup defeat. The loss, which followed a first defeat to Fiji in 69 years, consigned the Wallabies to their first pool-stage exit at a World Cup.

Under new head coach Joe Schmidt, Australia will also host fellow World Cup pool rivals Georgia in Sydney on July 20.

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will host Rugby Championship matches with world champions South Africa and finalists New Zealand in August and September.

Australia's 2024 home test schedule:

— vs. Wales July 6 at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

— vs. Wales July 13 at AAMI Park, Melbourne

— vs, Georgia July 20 at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

-

The Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup

— vs. South Africa Aug. 10 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

— vs. South Africa Aug. 17 at Optus Stadium, Perth

— vs.. New Zealand Sept. 21 at Accor Stadium, Sydney

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On