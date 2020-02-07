Want to help other Indians become champions: Paes

sports

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 15:01 IST

PUNE Leander Paes is the boss when it comes to tennis courts – this is the aura which he has preserved even till now. The legend, who has been associated with the sport for the last 31 years and is in the final year as a professional player, promises to be more vibrant and lively in his life after tennis.

Whether Paes will get associated with All India Tennis Association (AITA) or get into coaching or opening academies remains to be seen, but he is keen on giving a lot more to the country in the second innings.

“I think that there are so many other opportunities away from tennis that are more exciting now to create opportunities for the youngsters to go out there and do good work in the field of sports. I have to help other Indians become champions. I feel that in the second innings, there’s a lot more to offer, than winning Grand Slams and winning Olympic medals,” said Paes here on Thursday.

Paes has high respect for the likes of Pullela Gopichand for producing two Olympic medal winners, Rahul Dravid for guiding India’s junior cricketers and he would also love to do something same in the future.

“I think now the dream for me would be to go to an Olympics and have one of my athletes playing in the Olympics; to go to a Wimbledon or go to a Grand Slam and see one of my athletes winning a Grand Slam,” said Paes.

With tennis being such an expensive sport, Paes is proud of Indian youngsters who are giving it their all in it. “I am really proud of the young Indian players, men and women, for the way that they persevere. I can name you 20 players all the way from Ankita (Raina) to Jeevan (Nedunchezhiyan) and all the ones in between. The way they persevere and have that passion to travel a 12 months a season all around the world is not easy,” added Paes.

Paes, a winner of 18 Grand Slam titles apart from an Olympic bronze medal, looks back at his career with content. “I think if you look at that young boy from Calcutta, and you told him back then, as a 10 year old is a 12 year old that you’d have this career that I have had which is on the back of the shirt. I think he’d be proud. I think he’d be happy,” explained Paes.

Paes still follows the set of orders which coach, Bob Carmichael, had taught him during their stint together. “When I’m out on the tennis court, Bob Carmichael’s voice is still in my ears. Keep your head still. Bend your knees, finish your follow through,” said Paes.