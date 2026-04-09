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What really happened in Rickey Thenarse’s LA shooting? Love triangle angle probed

Former Nebraska football player Rickey Thenarse is expected to recover after being shot in Los Angeles as police investigate the incident.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 11:07 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Rickey Thenarse was shot in the stomach in South Los Angeles on Friday and taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, according to TMZ Sports. He got medical help quickly and is expected to fully recover.

What happened?

Rickey Thenarse hospitalized after shooting; investigation ongoing.(nfl)

Thenarse was shot in South Los Angeles but the exact details are still unclear.

According to reports, Thenarse received medical help quickly and is expected to recover.

Sources told TMZ that he may have been involved in a love triangle with his girlfriend and the father of her child which may have led to the incident.

According to law enforcement, a man and a woman were seen leaving the scene in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made so far and police are continuing their investigation.

Also Read: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player break silence on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: 'Golf needs him'

His career

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After going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, Thenarse signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. He took part in training camp and played in three preseason games, recording one tackle. He did not play in an official NFL game and was released during the team’s final roster cuts in August, ending his professional football career.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news sports los angeles shooting nfl
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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