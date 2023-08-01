From breaking WWE records to bailing out criminals: Steve Blackman reveals sensational details about his career

Remember WWE star Steve Blackman? The man who was once known for shattering wrestling records now bails out criminals, according to a report by the Sun. Blackman appeared in his last bout as a professional wrestler in 2001. After parting ways with WWE, the 56-year-old started a new innings as a bail bondsman in Pennsylvania. Blackman started up a personal business that goes by the name Blackman Bail Bonds. "Don't spend another minute in jail! Call Blackman Bail Bonds today,” read a statement shared on the official website of Blackman Bail Bonds. Blackman appeared in his last bout as a professional wrestler in 2001(WWE/Twitter)

Blackman Bail Bonds has seen significant growth over the past few years. Steve Blackman is currently associated with nine jails across Pennsylvania, offering bail bonds to criminals who seek release from prison. The Sun report further revealed the working procedure of Blackman. In the first step, Blackman tries to gather information about the criminal and the crime as well. The defendant needs to share every detail about the alleged offence, upon which the amount of bail depends.

ALSO READ: ‘I just don’t…’: Kevin Owens issues cryptic response about WWE future

Blackman then directly contacts the clients via phone call and discusses the remaining procedure. He visits the jail to meet the prisoners and completes the mandatory paperwork before beginning the bail bond process. In the fourth and final step, Blackman presents the papers in front of the court and the offender gets released. Prisoners who do not have money can also seek help from Blackman as his company also reportedly “takes items” as well.

Apart from venturing into the bail bonds business, Steve Blackman also opened a self-defence academy in Pennsylvania. The institution named Blackman MMA teaches jiu-jitsu and wrestling technicalities to students of different ages. Steve Blackman began his career as a professional wrestler in 1986. Two years later, he made his debut for WWE and was set to sign a full-time contract with the company.

Blackman contracted malaria and dysentery during a trip to South Africa. Due to the illness, he remained out of the wrestling circuit for years. The American martial arts instructor made his first appearance in a pay-per-view event on an episode of RAW is War in WWE in 1997. His first silverware came in 2000 when Blackman clinched the Hardcore Champion championship. He kept the title in his possession for 172 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON