John Cena becomes Grand Slam champion after winning Intercontinental title; know his net worth

John Cena has officially fulfilled a long-standing career goal by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, thus becoming a certified Grand Slam champion after decades at the top of professional wrestling. John Cena’s final WWE Raw confirmed for November at Madison Square Garden, ending a legendary era(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The 48-year-old secured the title during this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Boston, filling the one major championship that had eluded him.

Cena's recent victory

Cena’s win came early in the show when WWE’s COO Triple H announced the Intercontinental title match, catching Mysterio off guard. After a hard-fought battle featuring the signature Attitude Adjustment and STF, Cena pinned Mysterio and added the Intercontinental belt to his collection of world, tag team and United States titles.

With this achievement, he completes the full spectrum of WWE championships, a distinction only a handful of performers have ever achieved.

The win marks the final chapter of his in-ring career. ESPN reported in September that Cena is slated to retire later this year, making this a symbolic capstone to his squared-circle era.

Cena's net worth

John Cena has built a significant financial profile. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his 2025 net worth is at around US $80 million, drawing from WWE salary, which comes to around $12 million annually, acting roles, endorsements and merchandise royalties.

Other than his decorated professional earnings, his net worth also lies in real estate. Cena bought his private property in the gated community of Nature's Reserve in Land O' Lakes, Florida, for $525,000 in 2005. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the mansion is worth approximately $4 million today.

He has starred in major films such as the Fast & Furious franchise and the HBO series Peacemaker, while brand partnerships with names like Gillette and Honda further enhance his earnings. Cena’s long-term value is underpinned by his record-setting foundations in youth outreach and charity work.

The Scotsman suggests Cena remains second among active or retired WWE superstars only to Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”) in overall wealth, thanks to his diversified portfolio of acting roles and brand partnerships.