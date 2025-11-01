John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan for calling him a ‘rock star’: ‘Will never forget your kindness’

Actor and WWE star John Cena recently took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan after Khan publicly praised him as a “rock star.” It all began when Shah Rukh hosted an #AskSRK session ahead of his 60th birthday, during which a fan asked him for a few words about John Cena. In his reply, Shah Rukh called Cena “very humble and kind” and described him as a “rock star.” Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena photographed in Mumbai at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

John Cena thanks Shah Rukh for his kindness

John Cena responded warmly as he wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, “Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!”

John calls Shah Rukh inspirational

The actor-wrestler recalled an emotional meeting with Shah Rukh at a grand wedding in Mumbai, calling it a life-changing moment. He shared that Shah Rukh’s TED Talk came at a pivotal time in his life, sparking personal growth and reflection.

While talking to ANI, he said, "He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them."

John Cena further recalled his emotional moment meeting the Bollywood star. He said, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

Shah Rukh is currently busy with shooting Siddharth Anand's next with daughter Suhana Khan and co-stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi. The film is tentatively titled King.