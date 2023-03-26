John Cena hails ‘meteoric rise’ of WWE star who is a major rival of Roman Reigns

In the last couple of months, Sami Zayn has created a lot of buzz for himself in the WWE Universe. Zayn's popularity sky-rocketed after he betrayed Roman Reigns and left The Bloodline at 2023 Royal Rumble. John Cena.(WWE)

The former Honorary Uce went on to engage in a historic fight against Reigns in the 2023 Elimination Chamber. In his bid to dismantle The Bloodline and end the story, Zayn has now got Kevin Owens onboard with whom he has formed a tag team. Owens-Zayn are set to lock horns with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team title at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interaction with Whiskey Talk, former 16-time world champion John Cena hailed the rise of Zayn and highlighted how The Master Strategist rose through the ranks through his hard work and dedication.

"I gotta give Sami his comeuppance. Here’s a guy who’s been in the business a long time and worked really hard in circuits outside the WWE and made a great name for himself, then got in WWE in the NXT program and made a great name for himself, and then got into WWE and kind of struggled to connect with the audience," said Cena.

"Everyone now, because he’s very popular now, thinks it’s like [snaps fingers], alright, it clicked. His character went through a major reconstruction just about three years ago, maybe even a little more than that. It’s taken him three and a half years, and now all that hard work, and I can see it, I can see how hard he works, and I see how he’s invested in connecting with the audience. It’s paid off. Everybody loves him because they know who he is," added The Cenation Leader.

Meanwhile, Cena will lock horns with US Champion Austin Theory at The Show Of Shows. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The main event of the extravaganza will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.