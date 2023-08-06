Logan Paul triumphs over Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, eyes Nate Diaz showdown!

The fight between Logan Paul has defeated Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan, and all eyes are now on his brother Jake Paul to see if both the Paul brothers can clinch the day. A lot of tension was built up for this match, and here's what the highlights looked like.

Logan defeats Ricochet at SummerSlam on road to Jake fight Nate( Instagram / Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Logan went on to slip out of the ring in the early rounds of the fight. Yet the former YouTuber and boxer went on to regroup and get on the side of offense on Ricochet.

Logan was booed tremendously throughout the match, but as he progressed and went on to keep the upper hand throughout the fight, Logan taunted the crowd whilst showcasing a 'Hulk Hogan cupping of the ear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ricochet paid a tribute to the Rock with a ‘People’s’ standing moonsault. While Logan tried to make an attempt at a Spanish Fly, Ricochet countered it and ended up giving one of his own.

ALSO READ: British and American YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul to face off for the same PRIME card Misfits Double event

Watch: ‘Winner’ Seth Rollins cleverly makes Logan Paul knock down own friend KSI at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

Ricochet later went on to hit Logan with an 'Avalanche neck breaker' as a chant erupted from the crowd, saying "Holy Sh*t." Logan ensured to make a counter to the ‘Shooting Star Press’ attempt with his knees.

Ricochet was then kicked out prior to Logan being hit with a springboard. Later Ricochet made a comeback with his springboard moonsault, but Logan still managed to kick it out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He even avoidavoided a 630 splash as he was handed a base knuckle by someone from under the ring, and he hit Ricochet with it to make his way through as the winner of the match.

While all the winning and celebration take place, Logan, on a video call with his little brother Jake Paul prior to his fight with Ricochet, mentionmentioned that he will still make his way through his fight against Nate Diaz that is to take place. The fight is set to take place at 8 P.M. ET from Detroit to Dallas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is only a matter of time before the truth comes out to see if little brother emerges victorious as his brother Logan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON