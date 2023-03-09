‘No friends at work…’: Cody Rhodes reacts to scrutiny to Ricky Starks ‘incident’ at 2023 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes had made a sensational return to the WWE this year, after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He emerged victorious in the 2023 Royal Rumble and confirmed his ticket for the WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare will lock horns with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Show of Shows in April, this year.

Just before Cody's participation in 2023 Royal Rumble, he was snapped backstage with AEW wrestler and friend Ricky Starks. It had intrigued several fans who were puzzled by the fact that an AEW wrestler was supporting a WWE wrestler. Cody has weighed in on the matter in episode 98 of "Out of Character" hosted by Journalist Ryan Satin.

"I'll take full blame. My fault. It was a friend coming to see me in a very big, truly emotional moment. To lose your confidence as an athlete, a fighter, and entertainer; to get back up off the mat, and not just get back up, you have to be at the level you were. I liked having people in my circle around me," said Cody.

I think also, that will be the only time anyone from another company is ever present because it creates a conversation that is not accurate. It creates an outlook...this is my friend. He wanted to be there to support me. He should have stayed his butt on the bus, he did not, and because of that, no friends at work anymore. I'll make some new friends at WWE so there is not random surveillance photos of them and I walking backstage," he added.

Cody also talked the positive thing for his friend Ricky out of the entire incident. He said "You know you're pretty popular when people are making a story out of that. So, I guess good for the Rick Man."