Watch: Jey Uso left sunned at son's shocking SummerSlam prediction on WWE Universal Championship match vs Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso, one of his fiercest rivals, in the signature bout of the SummerSlam this weekend. Ahead of the SummerSlam 2023, the official Twitter handle of WWE shared a heart-warming video of Jey preparing for the high voltage championship bout. In the clip, Jey can be heard asking his son Jeyce Fatu about the possible outcome of the championship fight. Responding to his father’s question, Jeyce says, “At this point, I think Uncle Joe [Roman Reigns]”. Jeyce’s reply surprised Jey who then got hold of his son playfully and asked him the same question again. This time Jeyce did not disappoint his father. “Ok you will win, you gonna win,” was Jeyce’s next response. At the Money in the Bank event earlier this year, Jey Uso became the first WWE fighter to pin Roman Reigns since TLC 2019

“As Jey Uso packs to head to Detroit for SummerSlam, his son reminds him of what happened last time he faced Roman Reigns one-on-one,” read the tweet posted by WWE.

Jey Uso finds support from Booker T

Former WWE fighter Booker T recently shared his view on this weekend’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fight. Talking on ‘The Hall of Fame’ podcast the WWE NXT commentator explained why he would be rooting for Jey Uso at the SummerSlam 2023.

“It's a great story for Jey to try to [become] the Head of the Table,. It's a great time to do it. ... It puts Jey in a great position to solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know. If Jey did it — you know me, man. I'm going to be proud. I'd be like, 'Wow, man, he did it, man. He stayed the course. He went out there and cashed in. They believed in him, and he didn't let them down. He went out there and performed.' That's what I'm loving about watching the Usos — both of them — go out there and do their thing. I'm serious. Those guys — I'm proud of both of those guys for what they've achieved and what they've accomplished in WWE,” Booker T revealed.

Roman Reigns has been in incredible form in recent years. The Tribal Chief succeeded in remaining Universal Champion for more than 1,000 days, most by any WWE fighter in the modern era. Previously, Jey did try to dethrone Reigns on two occasions but he could not succeed.

In the women’s segment, Asuka will be defending her WWE Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam 2023.

