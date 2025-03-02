WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Updates and Results: Will Cody Rhodes sell his 'soul' to The Rock?
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Updates and Results: It's that time of year when the focus is on the biggest professional wrestling spectacle that there is - WWE WrestleMania - and tonight, the road to it leads through the Elimination Chamber. Six men's wrestlers will be locked inside the chamber and will lock horns in the main event to decide who will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to challenge his Undisputed WWE Champion title. John Cena will return to in-ring action for the first time since the Royal Rumble and will take part in the main event tonight, where he will face the likes of CM Punk, Seth Freakin Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Damien Priest. Cena is the favourite to win the match and set up a title clash with Rhodes, who has to make a big call whether he is ready to 'sell his soul' to The Rock. The Final Boss will be present at Elimination Chamber to get the answer from Undisputed WWE Champion....Read More
CM Punk is another firm favourite to win the main event, but his recent nemesis, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, won't make his life easy in the chamber. Punk has already shared a piece of advice with Rhodes regarding the offer The Rock gave him.
"He [The Rock] wants your soul! What is that about? And you are on top of the world. What could he possibly offer you?" Punk said. "I'm wise enough to know that, I'm happy that offer never came to me. I know a lot of people [are] giving you advice. You know I have no love for Dwayne [Johnson]. But I would like to see you take the offer. Follow me now. Take the offer and shine it up real good, turn it sideways and shove it up his part-time Hollywood candy a**," CM Punk said on SmackDown.
In the women's chamber match, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez will square off for the Women's World Championship match against current champion Rhea Ripley. Several rumours suggest that Roxanne might turn out to be the surprise winner of the match, while Bliss will be the one to look out for as she is expected to create chaos inside the chamber.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Unsanctioned match is expected to be the match of the night, as the friends-turned-foes know each other extremely well and will go to extreme lengths to beat each other. Owens is believed to be ruthless once again, and Sami needs to match the same if he has to complete his revenge after getting hit by a packaged piledriver on Monday Night Raw.
Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae is expected to be a mid-match, but Charlotte Flair's involvement at one stage might hamper the women's champion's momentum.
The current card for the show is as follows:
1. John Cena vs CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre vs Logan Paul vs Damian Priest vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Elimination Chamber match for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41
2. Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez: Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41
3. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax and Candice LeRae
4. Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens for an UNSANCTIONED MATCH
On his retirement tour, John Cena will enter the last Elimination Chamber match of his career. Cena has previously been part of 7 Chamber matches, winning three, the most by any WWE performer. But while he had the liberty of one more match in all these seven instances earlier, there are no second chances this time around.
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns isn't scheduled for a match at Elimination Chamber, but he could make a surprise appearance to ambush Seth Rollins in the main event, seeking payback for the stomps he endured at the Royal Rumble. Though Roman Reigns has been absent since the Rumble, he is officially set to return on SmackDown next week.
Randy Orton could make a major return to assist Sami Zayn in his unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens, seeking his long-awaited revenge. His comeback would also set the stage for a high-stakes showdown with Owens at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill might also make her in-ring return, looking to settle the score with those who sidelined her for months.
John Cena vs CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre vs Logan Paul vs Damian Priest vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Elimination Chamber match for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41 - John Cena to win.
Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez: Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 - Alexa Bliss to win
Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax and Candice LeRae - Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus to win
Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens for an UNSANCTIONED MATCH - Sami Zayn to win.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Updates and Results: Last week, The Rock turned up to SmackDown and put his 'brother' Cody Rhodes in a spot. The Final Boss wants The American Nightmare to be 'his champion' and 'sell his soul' to him. Cody has since gone through a range of back-and-forth decisions, but he must make up his mind now.
Here’s what we feel: Cody Rhodes is highly likely to accept The Final Boss' offer, marking a significant shift in his character. Embracing a heel persona could open up new opportunities for him in the business. If he aligns with The Final Boss and becomes the corporate champion, the stakes inside the Elimination Chamber will reach an all-time high.
Here's why. The 16-time World Champion John Cena is set to enter the Elimination Chamber as the favourite to win, with fans firmly behind him in the main event. A victory would bring Cena one step closer to surpassing Ric Flair's record, making this his best opportunity to reclaim the WWE Championship. Reports suggest that WWE is planning a blockbuster WrestleMania showdown between a babyface Cena and a heel Cody Rhodes, aiming to break records and deliver an unforgettable main event.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Updates and Results: Four matches that promise to set the tone for WrestleMania 41 at Las Vegas, Nevada.
1. John Cena vs CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre vs Logan Paul vs Damian Priest vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Elimination Chamber match for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41
2. Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez: Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41
3. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax and Candice LeRae
4. Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens for an UNSANCTIONED MATCH
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live blog. The WWE PLE, the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41, is taking place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, by the end of which, a lot of scenarios will become clear? Who will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania? What kind of shape will Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens be in? Will John Cena take a step closer to winning his 17th title? And a lot more. Stay tuned. We're just getting started.