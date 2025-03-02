WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Updates and Results: Will Cody Rhodes sell his 'soul' to The Rock?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Updates and Results: It's that time of year when the focus is on the biggest professional wrestling spectacle that there is - WWE WrestleMania - and tonight, the road to it leads through the Elimination Chamber. Six men's wrestlers will be locked inside the chamber and will lock horns in the main event to decide who will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to challenge his Undisputed WWE Champion title. John Cena will return to in-ring action for the first time since the Royal Rumble and will take part in the main event tonight, where he will face the likes of CM Punk, Seth Freakin Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Damien Priest. Cena is the favourite to win the match and set up a title clash with Rhodes, who has to make a big call whether he is ready to 'sell his soul' to The Rock. The Final Boss will be present at Elimination Chamber to get the answer from Undisputed WWE Champion....Read More

CM Punk is another firm favourite to win the main event, but his recent nemesis, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, won't make his life easy in the chamber. Punk has already shared a piece of advice with Rhodes regarding the offer The Rock gave him.



"He [The Rock] wants your soul! What is that about? And you are on top of the world. What could he possibly offer you?" Punk said. "I'm wise enough to know that, I'm happy that offer never came to me. I know a lot of people [are] giving you advice. You know I have no love for Dwayne [Johnson]. But I would like to see you take the offer. Follow me now. Take the offer and shine it up real good, turn it sideways and shove it up his part-time Hollywood candy a**," CM Punk said on SmackDown.



In the women's chamber match, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez will square off for the Women's World Championship match against current champion Rhea Ripley. Several rumours suggest that Roxanne might turn out to be the surprise winner of the match, while Bliss will be the one to look out for as she is expected to create chaos inside the chamber.



Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Unsanctioned match is expected to be the match of the night, as the friends-turned-foes know each other extremely well and will go to extreme lengths to beat each other. Owens is believed to be ruthless once again, and Sami needs to match the same if he has to complete his revenge after getting hit by a packaged piledriver on Monday Night Raw.



Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae is expected to be a mid-match, but Charlotte Flair's involvement at one stage might hamper the women's champion's momentum.



The current card for the show is as follows:



1. John Cena vs CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre vs Logan Paul vs Damian Priest vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Elimination Chamber match for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41



2. Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez: Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41



3. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax and Candice LeRae



4. Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens for an UNSANCTIONED MATCH