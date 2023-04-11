Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor defeats Rey Mysterio with help from Dominik
WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor defeats Rey Mysterio with help from Dominik

Updated on Apr 11, 2023 06:01 AM IST

WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor defeats Rey Mysterio with help from Dominik

Cody Rhodes will appear on WWE Raw after his beatdown by Brock Lesnar in last episode.
Cody Rhodes will appear on WWE Raw after his beatdown by Brock Lesnar in last episode.
Cody Rhodes will address the fans for the first time since being mercilessly assaulted by BRock Lesnar in the previous episode.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez will lock horns against Becky Lynch & Lita in  women's tag team title match.

Matt Riddle will square off against The Miz in a head-to-head fight.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 11, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor defeats Rey Mysterio with help from Dominik

    Finn Balor defeats Rey Mysterio with crucial help from Dominik.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio

    619 from Rey on Balor. Then goes on top of the rope and frog splashes on Balor.

    Balor lifts Rey and slams him in the corner of the ring.

    Dominik tries to hit Rey with a steel chain but Rey hits his son out to ringside. Then Rey splashes on Balor and Dominik, taking both down at ringside.

    Dominik interferes again, this time hitting Rey with the steel chain.

    Balor frog splashes on Rey from top rope and grabs the win.

    Balor defeats Rey with help from Dominik.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio

    Both wrestlers are back in the ring. Balor lifts Rey and slams him on the ring floor. Both fighters are down.

    Rey and Balor get up. Rey climbs to top rope and jumps on Balor, then tries to pin him but Balor kicks out.

    Balor flattens Rey in the ring, follows up with a drop kick in the corner. As Balor climbs up the top rope, Rey climbs up two adn then pulls him down from that height.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio

    Finn Blaor showing his dominance now. He climbs on Rey while trapping him on the ropes. Balor squeezes Rey's neck with a tight lock. But Rey bounces back and throws Balor outside the ring.

    He splashes on Balor at ringside. Dominik retreats a bit as his father approaches him.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio

    Rey kicks Balor and then slams him on the ring floor.

    Then, Balor lifts Rey up and then takes him down on the ring floor. Balor tries to pin Rey but the luchador kicks out.

    Dominik Mysterio is at ringside, watching his father being beaten up.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio confront each other

    While Dominik trash talks his father, Finn Balor enters the arena. Is he going to fight against Rey ? Yes, the two battle against each other up next.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio confront each other

    Dominik says that Rey never cared about him. That's why he is better off with his real family- The Judgement Day.

    Meanwhile, Rey is in the ring, listening. The crowd boos Dominik.

    Dominik accuses Rey of using Bad Bunny. Recorded footage from their recent matches plays out on the big screen in the arena.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Matt Riddle returns to action tonight !

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Women's tag team title match tonight !

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: What will Cody Rhodes say tonight ?

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    WWE Raw Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage !

    Welcome to the live coverage of WWE Raw.

