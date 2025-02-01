WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch; entire match card and all you need to know

Royal Rumble 2025 is upon us. The first WWE big pay-per-view of the year has finally arrived, and it has all the makings of setting the internet on fire. The 38th annual Royal Rumble will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first time the Royal Rumble event has not occurred in January. WWE Royal Rumble 2025: From streaming details to the entire match card, we have you covered regarding what to expect from the year's first marquee pay-per-view.(WWE)

The Royal Rumble 2025 is also WWE's first pay-per-view and live-streaming event to be aired on Netflix in most markets outside the United States.

John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have all declared for the Men's Royal Rumble, and it is one of the most stacked cards in the last few years. The winner of the match will face the champion and main-event Wrestlemania 41.

This will be John Cena's last Royal Rumble appearance, as he has already announced his retirement at the end of 2025.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair will be returning, as she has announced herself for the Women's Royal Rumble 2025. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and others have also declared for the match, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will be fighting it out for the WWE Universal Championship after the former challenged Owens to a ladder match at the Royal Rumble with both the Undisputed and Winged Eagle belts suspended above the ring.

As per several reports, the Final Boss 'The Rock is also expected to make a surprise appearance at the event.

Full match card:

Men's Royal Rumble match - 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 41

Women's Royal Rumble match - 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women's world championship match at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs Kevin Owens - Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (champions) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) - Two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Here are the full streaming details for WWE Royal Rumble 2025:

When will the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Sunday, February 2, in India. It will air starting at 4:30 AM.

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Where can you watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event will be available for broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event be available for streaming?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.