WWE star Cody Rhodes makes bold prediction ahead of Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso fight at SummerSlam

After a long wait Roman Reigns will finally defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at this year’s SummerSlam. Reigns has succeeded in remaining champion for more than 1,000 days and his title reign is expected to face a big challenge at the SummerSlam 2023. WWE star Cody Rhodes recently shared his opinion on the title decider. Rhodes said that there will not be any “jealousy” if the challenger succeeds in dethroning the Tribal Chief on August 6. Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

“I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find," Rhodes said during an interaction with Uproxx Sports.

Roman Reigns has managed to hold the longest title reign of the modern era. He successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship on more than 25 occasions. One of his most iconic title defences occurred at the WWE SummerSlam in 2022 when Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing fight. The Tribal Chief came up with an astounding performance back then to emerge victorious. Cody Rhodes now feels that whoever snatches the title from Reigns will be considered as a “special” fighter in history.

“I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books,” Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes himself had faced Roman Reigns in a title decider at the WrestleMania 39 earlier this year in April but The American Nightmare failed to win the championship. Having won the Royal Rumble, Rhodes had booked his berth in a championship bout against Reigns at the WrestleMania. Reigns extended his near-950-day run as world champion after overpowering Rhodes. A timely intervention from Solo Sikoa helped Reigns in retaining the title. Paul Heyman also distracted the match referee, which allowed Reigns to deliver a Spear and earn the pin.

